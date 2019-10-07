Adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee sanctions Reynaldo Vásquez

The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has found Mr Reynaldo Vásquez, a former President of the Salvadorean Football Association (FESFUT), guilty of bribery in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics.

The investigation proceedings against Mr Vásquez referred to bribery schemes during the period from 2009 to 2011 in relation to matches organised by FESFUT as well as matches in FIFA competitions.

In its decision, the adjudicatory chamber found that Mr Vásquez had breached art. 27 (Bribery and corruption) of the 2019 edition of the FIFA Code of Ethics and, as a result, sanctioned him with a ban for life on taking part in any football-related activity (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level. In addition, a fine in the amount of CHF 500,000 has been imposed on Mr Vásquez.