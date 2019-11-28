Adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee sanctions Patrice-Edouard Ngaïssona

The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has found Patrice-Edouard Ngaïssona, a former President of the Central African Republic Football Association (CARFA) and a former FIFA standing committee member, guilty of having infringed his duty of neutrality, as well as of discrimination and of failing to protect, respect or safeguard integrity and human dignity, in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics.

The investigation into Mr Ngaïssona concerned his participation in the Anti-Balaka movement (as one of its key leaders) as well as the related armed conflict in the Central African Republic in the 2013-2014 period.

In its decision, the adjudicatory chamber found that Mr Ngaïssona had breached art. 14 (Duty of neutrality), art. 22 (Discrimination and defamation) and art. 23 (Protection of physical and mental integrity) of the FIFA Code of Ethics (2018 edition) and, as a result, sanctioned him with a ban on taking part in any football-related activity (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level for a duration of six years and eight months. Additionally, a fine in the amount of CHF 500,000 has been imposed on Mr Ngaïssona.