Adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee sanctions Mr Jamal Malinzi

The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has found Mr Jamal Emil Malinzi, a former President of the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) and a former FIFA standing committee member, guilty of having misappropriated FIFA funds and falsified an official document, in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics.

The investigation into Mr Malinzi was related to the misappropriation of FIFA Financial Assistance Programme (FAP) funds, as well as other CAF and TFF funds, in the period between 2013 and 2017, and the forgery of a TFF Executive Committee resolution.

In its decision, the adjudicatory chamber found that Mr Malinzi had breached articles 24 (Forgery and falsification) and 28 (Misappropriation of funds) of the 2018 edition of the FIFA Code of Ethics and, as a result, sanctioned him with a ten‑year ban from all football-related activity (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level. In addition, a fine in the amount of CHF 500,000 has been imposed on Mr Malinzi.