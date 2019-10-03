Adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee sanctions Mr Domingo Mituy Edjang

The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has found Mr Domingo Mituy Edjang, a former President of the Equatorial Guinea Football Association (FEGUIFUT) and a former FIFA standing committee member, guilty of having misappropriated FIFA funds in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics.

The investigation into Mr Mituy Edjang was related to the misappropriation of FIFA Financial Assistance Programme (FAP) funds received by FEGUIFUT in 2014.

In its decision, the adjudicatory chamber found that Mr Mituy Edjang had breached art. 21 par. 2 (Bribery and corruption) of the 2012 edition of the FIFA Code of Ethics and sanctioned him with a ban for four years from all football-related activity (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level. In addition, a fine in the amount of CHF 80,000 has been imposed on Mr Mituy Edjang.