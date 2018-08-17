FIFA discusses further with agents the revision of the intermediaries’ regulations

The FIFA administration and the Task Force Transfer System, established by the FIFA Football Stakeholders Committee and composed of representatives from confederations, national associations, the European Club Association, FIFPro and the World League Forum, met with a selected group of agents including representatives of the European Football Agents Association (EFAA).

In the meeting, a set of possible concrete changes to the intermediaries system were discussed directly with the agents and in coordination with all football’s key stakeholders. Today’s consultation comes after two previous meetings in April and May, where a general possible framework and the main objectives of the revision prepared by the Task Force Transfer System were discussed. The aim of this consultation is to take on board the input from the entire football community and ensure a broad consensus around the review process.