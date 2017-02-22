FIFA-CONCACAF Professional Football Conference takes place in Costa Rica

FIFA this week staged a Professional Football Conference in San Jose, Costa Rica in collaboration with Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF), welcoming representatives of member associations and clubs from across North and Latin America.

The conference brought together senior figures in 35 North and Latin American member associations as part of FIFA’s efforts to assist and collaborate with national associations in professionalising club football across the CONCACAF region.

As Victor Montagliani, CONCACAF President and FIFA Vice-President, said: “Professional football and its growth is a key driver to develop the game at all levels in the CONCACAF region over the next decade. Leagues and clubs’ professionalisation is crucial to ensuring long-term success and increasing competitiveness on and off the field.”