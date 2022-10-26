Systems integration

The FIFA administration will identify triggers of training rewards through the information declared by its member associations and their affiliated clubs in the context of international transfers, domestic transfers (where relevant) and first professional registrations. Therefore, the implementation and integration of domestic electronic systems are essential to this purpose.

As a result, in accordance with the FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP) and as stated in FIFA circulars no. 1654 (26 November 2018) and no. 1679 (1 July 2019), member associations must implement electronic domestic transfer and registration systems and integrate them with TMS, the FIFA Connect ID Service and the FIFA Connect Interface. These provisions have been mandatory since 1 July 2020.

In order for FIFA to be able to retrieve information and identify trigger reward events, every member association must: