Systems integration

The FIFA administration will identify triggers of training rewards through the information declared by its member associations and their affiliated clubs in the context of international transfers, domestic transfers (where relevant) and first professional registrations. Therefore, the implementation and integration of domestic electronic systems are essential to this purpose.
As a result, in accordance with the FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP) and as stated in FIFA circulars no. 1654 (26 November 2018) and no. 1679 (1 July 2019), member associations must implement electronic domestic transfer and registration systems and integrate them with TMS, the FIFA Connect ID Service and the FIFA Connect Interface. These provisions have been mandatory since 1 July 2020.
In order for FIFA to be able to retrieve information and identify trigger reward events, every member association must:
ensure that ITMS is used for all international transfers;
implement an electronic player registration system (member associations have the choice between their own system, that of a third party or the FIFA Connect Platform);
implement an electronic domestic transfer system (member associations have the choice between their own system, that of a third party or FIFA DTMS);
integrate those electronic systems with FIFA Connect ID. This is a solution provided by FIFA with two main functions: (i) assigning unique identifiers (FIFA ID) to players, clubs and associations via the FIFA Connect ID Service; and (ii) allowing an easy and secure exchange of data between member associations and between member associations and FIFA via the FIFA Connect Interface;
ensure that reliable and complete player registration and transfer information is included in these systems, which allows FIFA to generate an electronic player passport (EPP) providing a player’s registration history from the age of 12.