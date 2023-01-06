How to become a licenced Football Agent

The Exam path

To obtain a licence to act as a Football Agent, you must apply via the FIFA Agent Platform.﻿

How to Become a Football Agent (Exam path) 02:32

For those candidates who are not exempt from taking the FIFA football agent exam, the first step to obtain a licence to act as a Football Agent is to submit an application via the FIFA Agent Platform.

Certain eligibility requirements must be met. Check the FIFA Football Agent Regulations for further details.

If your application is successful, you will be invited to sit the FIFA Football Agent Exam.

You can freely choose at which member association you want to take the exam. The exam lasts 60 minutes and comprises twenty multiple choice questions designed to test your knowledge of FIFA regulations and the football transfer system. The pass mark is 75%. You will have to bring your own laptop and provide your own internet connection to take the exam.

In 2024, FIFA will conduct a football agent exam in May. The following application deadline will apply:

May 2024 Third FIFA football agent exam on 22 May 2024: from 9 January 2024 to 31 March 2024