Las declaraciones de los clubes de AFC y OFC al sorteo del Mundial del Clubes FIFA 2025™: “Una oportunidad única”

Al Ain FC

Facing English heavyweights Manchester City FC, Italian giants Juventus FC, and Moroccan powerhouse Wydad AC, Al Ain will have their work cut out. “This is a once in a lifetime chance and we need to enjoy. We come to the FIFA Club World Cup with the best that we have, and we will try our best,” said Al Ain Sporting Director, Rodrigo Mendes. “We won the AFC Champions League last season and we won it in 2003, so Al Ain is capable of everything. “It’s a very tough group. Our first game is against Juventus, so we will see. It would be a good surprise if we move on to the second round.”