Collaboration is the key to have a successful project. When teams and organisations work together and share different perspectives and skill sets, goals become more aligned. That is why we have asked other entities to support us on this programme.

UNESCO

UNESCO is the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. It seeks to build peace through international cooperation in education, science and culture. UNESCO’s programmes contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals defined in the 2030 Agenda, adopted by the UN General Assembly in 2015.

UNESCO is the United Nations’ lead agency for physical education and sport. The organization primarily focuses on sustainable development, quality education and youth empowerment through evidence-based interventions. It provides assistance, advisory services and guidance to the Member States wishing to elaborate or strengthen their sports policies.

UNESCO is home for the new sport-based flagship, Fit for Life.

Fit for Life promotes smart investments in sport to tackle global challenges in physical inactivity, mental health and inequalities. Activities have been designed to engage international, national and local stakeholders to accelerate COVID-19 recovery and enhance the wellbeing of all people, beginning with youth. Evidence-based interventions at policy and practice levels aim at integrating thinking, knowledge and action across sport, education, health and equality sectors to amplify impact and progress the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Fit for Life Flagship also aligns with global agendas including, UNESCO Kazan Action Plan, Education 2030, WHO’s Global Action Plan on Physical Activity and UN Women’s Generation Equality Framework.

Qatar Foundation - Generation Amazing

Qatar Foundation and Generation Amazing supported the FIFA Football for Schools app to provide specific content around sustainability and inclusion. Qatar was also one of the first countries to introduce the app to schools through teacher and coach training in early 2022.

Qatar Foundation – Unlocking Human Potential

Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF) is a non-profit organization that supports Qatar on its journey to becoming a diversified and sustainable economy. QF strives to serve the people of Qatar and beyond by providing specialized programs across its innovation-focused ecosystem of education, research and development, and community development.

QF was founded in 1995 by His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Father Amir, and Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, who shared the vision to provide Qatar with quality education. Today, QF’s world-class education system offers lifelong learning opportunities to community members as young as six months through to doctoral level, enabling graduates to thrive in a global environment and contribute to the nation’s development.

QF is also creating a multidisciplinary innovation hub in Qatar, where homegrown researchers are working to address local and global challenges. By promoting a culture of lifelong learning and fostering social engagement through programs that embody Qatari culture, QF is committed to empowering the local community and contributing to a better world for all.

For a complete list of QF’s initiatives and projects, please visit: www.qf.org.qa

About Generation Amazing

Generation Amazing (GA) is the human and social legacy programme initiated in 2010 during Qatar’s successful bid for the 2022 FIFA World Cup™. As we reach the eleventh year of our journey, we have continued to grow and expand the reach and impact of the programme with a major focus on themes including education and empowering youth in underprivileged communities to become leaders through the power of football.

Aligned to the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals and 2030 Qatar National Vision, we see sports in general and football in particular as a transformative tool and as a fundamental instrument in order to achieve socio-economic and wider development outcomes for refugee communities and disadvantaged youth globally, including countering violent extremism through sport and protecting education from attack.

Our football for development programme has reached 725,000 direct and indirect beneficiaries to date. We are looking to expand this reach further to 1 million youth over the coming year until 2022. The programme will empower new generations of young leaders in Qatar and across the region and the world to transform their communities through football and create sustainable programmes which will generate exciting social development opportunities long after the last ball has been kicked in 2022.

WADA

Formed in 1999, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is an international independent agency composed and funded by the sport movement and governments around the world. As the global regulatory body, WADA’s primary role is to develop, harmonise and coordinate anti-doping rules and policies across all sports and countries. Its key activities include ensuring and monitoring the effective implementation of the World Anti-Doping Code and its related international standards, as well as scientific and social science research, education, intelligence and investigations, and building anti-doping capacity with anti-doping organisations worldwide.

WADA is dedicated to protecting clean sport and athletes worldwide. It has a range of educational initiatives that support the anti-doping and wider sporting community to educate athletes and those participating in sport, as well as the people who support them like their parents, teachers and coaches. These initiatives are developed using, among others, the guiding principle of promoting a clean sport environment, one that recognises that athletes start in sport clean and that we all have a role to play to help keep it clean.

UNODC

UNODC, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, works towards making the world safer from drugs, crime, corruption and terrorism. It is committed to achieving health, security and justice for all by tackling these threats, thereby promoting sustainable peace and well-being. It is also committed to supporting member states in implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Further to relevant United Nations standards and norms on crime and drug-use prevention, UNODC assists requesting member states in helping key crime prevention actors to operate more effectively and in accordance with human rights with a view to reducing crime, violence, and victimisation of vulnerable groups, including of women and youth. It also focuses on holistic and evidence-based prevention measures that address the root causes of violence, crime, and substance use.

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development identified sport as “an important enabler of sustainable development”, recognising the growing contribution of sport to the realisation of the SDGs, including SDG 16, by reducing violence and crime.

Under the Youth Crime Prevention through Sport Initiative, UNODC offers guidance and technical support to member states to use sport as a vehicle to address known push and pull factors related to violence, crime and substance use and effectively build youth and community resilience as part of holistic crime prevention strategies. Strengthening young people’s life skills is key to minimising risk factors and maximising factors to protect against crime and violence, including violent extremism and drug use. The Line Up, Live Up Initiative, an evidence-informed life skills curriculum for boys and girls, builds important cognitive and social skills, increases knowledge on risks related to violence crime and drug use, challenges harmful stereotypes and normative beliefs relating to violence and crime, including gender-based violence, and promotes equality, respect and positive behavioural changes.

UNODC’s Youth Crime Prevention through Sport Initiative aligns with global agendas and UN standards and norms on crime prevention, UNESCO Kazan Action Plan, Kyoto Declaration on Advancing Crime Prevention, Criminal Justice and the Rule of Law, as well as UN General Assembly resolutions A/RES/74/170 and A/RES/76/183 on integrating sport into youth crime prevention and criminal justice strategies.

FIA

The Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) is the governing body for world motor sport and the federation of the world’s leading mobility organisations. Founded in 1904, with headquarters in Paris and Geneva, the FIA is a non-profit organisation. It brings together 244 member organisations from 146 countries on five continents. Its member clubs represent over 80 million road users and their families. The FIA promotes safe, sustainable and accessible mobility for all road users around the world. Further details can be found at www.fia.com.

About FIA Action for Road Safety

An estimated 1.35 million people are killed each year on the roads worldwide and 50 million injured. That corresponds to more than 3,500 fatalities every day, including 500 children: an unacceptable human, economic and social cost for our societies.

Following the launch of the first United Nations Decade of Action for Road Safety in May 2011, the FIA demonstrated its support for the goals of the initiative by launching its own Action for Road Safety campaign.

Built around four guiding key priorities, the campaign sought to: