Gianni Infantino discusses upcoming FIFA tournament plans with United States Senators

The FIFA President completed a two-day visit to Washington DC
Gianni Infantino took part in meetings with key members of the US Senate and Department of Commerce
FIFA is taking the opportunity to present tournament plans to the federal government
On the second day of his visit to Washington DC, FIFA President Gianni Infantino participated in meetings with key members of the United States Senate and the Department of Commerce, with talks focusing on preparations for upcoming global tournaments in the country. The United States will be at the centre of the football world as it hosts the first edition of the 32-team FIFA Club World Cup™ in 2025 and the biggest-ever FIFA World Cup™ in 2026, which will be co-hosted with Canada and Mexico and will feature a record 48 teams. The meetings provided FIFA with the opportunity to present the upcoming FIFA events and establish a constructive partnership with the federal government of the United States.
The FIFA delegation met with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and also Senators Todd Young, Kevin Cramer, Shelley Moore Capito, Reverend Raphael Warnock, Laphonza Butler and Kirsten Gillibrand. That was followed by a meeting with Congressman Gabe Amo and the Deputy Secretary of Commerce, Don Graves. "I spent another productive day in Washington DC meeting important stakeholders whose support will be key to delivering two successful tournaments - the new FIFA Club World Cup 2025 and the biggest-ever FIFA World Cup in 2026 - that will unite fans and players from around the world," the FIFA President said.