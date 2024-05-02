Gianni Infantino discusses upcoming FIFA tournament plans with United States Senators

On the second day of his visit to Washington DC, FIFA President Gianni Infantino participated in meetings with key members of the United States Senate and the Department of Commerce, with talks focusing on preparations for upcoming global tournaments in the country. The United States will be at the centre of the football world as it hosts the first edition of the 32-team FIFA Club World Cup™ in 2025 and the biggest-ever FIFA World Cup™ in 2026, which will be co-hosted with Canada and Mexico and will feature a record 48 teams. The meetings provided FIFA with the opportunity to present the upcoming FIFA events and establish a constructive partnership with the federal government of the United States.