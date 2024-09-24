FIFA President congratulates Spanish Prime Minister on the country’s continued football success

Gianni Infantino met the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, in New York

Spanish national teams have benefitted from successful talent development

Spain is bidding to co-host the FIFA World Cup 2030™ with Morocco and Portugal

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has congratulated the Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez on his country's continued football success during a meeting in New York, United States, held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly proceedings. The two leaders also discussed the FIFA World Cup 2030™, which Spain is bidding to co-host in a joint bid with Portugal and Morocco, and the ways in which football can unite people.

This year, Spain have added the men's UEFA EURO 2024 and the Men's Olympic Football Tournament Paris 2024 to their haul of titles, a further testament to the country's ability to continually develop talented young players. Spain are current titleholders of the FIFA Women's World Cup™, which they won in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand in 2023, and the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup™, which they won in India in 2022.

"I was honoured to meet the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, to discuss how football can be leveraged to bring people together, as our beautiful game resonates across populations and cultures," the FIFA President said. “I further thanked Prime Minister Sánchez for his continued support of our wonderful sport, as can be evidenced by the recent successes of the Spanish women’s and men’s national teams. Spain has been nurturing world-class talent for many years, and FIFA will continue working with stakeholders there to ensure football keeps connecting people, providing opportunities and fulfilling dreams.”

The Morocco/Portugal/Spain bid is the sole candidate to host the FIFA World Cup 2030 and would also feature one match in each of Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay to celebrate the centenary of the tournament first held in Uruguay in 1930.