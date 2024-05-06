River Plate eye 27th qualification spot at Mundial de Clubes FIFA™

Four-time South American champions Club Atlético River Plate (ARG), one of the giants of Argentinian football, can claim their place at the inaugural Mundial de Clubes FIFA 25™ (FIFA Club World Cup 2025™) if they win their next CONMEBOL Libertadores match, away to Club Nacional de Football (URU), on 7 May. A win for the Millionaires would guarantee them a place via the ranking pathway and make them the first non-Brazilian side from South America to qualify for the 32-team tournament in the United States. Meanwhile, River’s great rivals Club Atlético Boca Juniors (ARG), who are not participating in the CONMEBOL Libertadores this season but still have a good chance of taking the second of the two guaranteed spots available via the ranking pathway, will be watching anxiously from the sidelines. Brazilian teams have dominated recent editions of the Libertadores with SE Palmeiras (BRA), CR Flamengo (BRA), and Fluminense FC (BRA) winning the last three titles to qualify for next year’s FIFA Club World Cup™. They will be joined by the winners of this year’s Libertadores plus the top two teams in the rankings, which are calculated over four seasons. However, should one of those three win again this season, then a third ranking place would open up for a non-Brazilian team. The Libertadores group stage is currently at the halfway mark with 32 teams still theoretically in the running for the title although several could be eliminated during the coming days.