FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™ general sale begins

As excitement builds ahead of FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™, set to take place from 16 October to 3 November, the general sales period for the tournament has now begun. Click here to access the ticketing portal. This will be the first-ever FIFA tournament to be hosted in the Caribbean nation, and the first appearance of the Dominican Republic’s women’s national team in a FIFA competition. With 16 teams competing across four groups, the matches will take place in two cities, Santo Domingo and Santiago de los Caballeros. This edition of the tournament will be the last to feature 16 teams before the expansion to 24 teams in the coming competitions set for Morocco between 2025 and 2029. Tickets for the tournament offer great value, with prices set at DOP $500 for the opening and final matches and DOP $300 for all other games. Fans can also take advantage of various ticket options, including a Matchday Pass for double-headers, a Family Package offering a 25% discount for groups of five or more, and a Stadium Package that provides a 33% discount for all matches at a selected venue. Accessibility tickets are also available, allowing one companion complimentary entry. All tickets are electronic and can be purchased exclusively on fifa.com/tickets.