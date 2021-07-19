Living Football Episode 13

The 13th episode is a women's football special. We hear from FIFA's Chief Women's Football Officer Sarai Bareman. Canada's Tokyo 2020 gold medalist Ashley Lawrence and former USA player and coach, now FIFA Technical Analyst, April Heinrichs. We also travel to the Dominican Republic, where the FIFA Foundation recently hosted its second ever Campus programme. Over 100 children from the Santiago community of La Canela embarked on an unforgettable experience during their summer vacation.