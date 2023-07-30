The month-long festival of football in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand was a tournament of firsts, as 32 nations competed in two host nations and across two confederations, and Spain were crowned world champions for the first time in their history thanks to a 1-0 victory against England in the final in Sydney. Under the new 32-team format, including eight teams making their debut at the finals, unforgettable moments and iconic images were created, none more so than New Zealand’s Hannah Wilkinson’s emotional celebration after scoring the only goal in the co-hosts’ 1-0 opening-night victory against Norway. The unpredictability and upsets continued throughout the tournament, culminating in two first-time finalists battling it out for the trophy and Spain beating pre-final favourites England to win their maiden senior title. From the first goal scored in Auckland on day one, to Olga Carmona’s FIFA Women’s World Cup™-winning goal in the final, the tournament did just what its slogan promised it would and went Beyond Greatness™.