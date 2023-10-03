In line with The Vision 2020-2023, as laid out by the FIFA President, to use the power of football to effect positive social change – and in partnership with the United Nations agencies – the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 provided the global spotlight to raise awareness and spread education across a wide range of important issues.
With more countries and cultures represented at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 than ever before, the tournament was a shining example of football’s power to unite the world. Moreover, the matches offered a platform to raise awareness of several social impact causes, in partnership with UN agencies. With the strength of these partnerships, and following intensive, thorough collaborations to develop the right messaging for UN and FIFA audiences, the “Unite for” causes were also supported enthusiastically by the teams and players participating in what would become the most attended women’s sporting event ever held. It promoted inclusion, gender equality, peace and the protection of the rights of Indigenous and First Nations Peoples, as well as raising awareness to end violence against women and girls, end food poverty and promote the benefits of football to foster our emotional, physical and social health and well-being. These were all causes which FIFA is immensely proud to have given a spotlight at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.
Fighting Abuse
The No Discrimination campaign featured at all 64 matches, encouraging everyone to speak out against discrimination of all forms. As part of this campaign, FIFA’s Social Media Protection Service onboarded team and player-owned social accounts, allowing them to benefit from the tool’s capacity to monitor, moderate and report abusive content.
FIFA campaigns at the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™
Football Unites the World
in support of UN agencies
No Discrimination
in support of UN Human Rights
Be Active – Bring the Moves!
in support of World Health Organization
Unite for Inclusion
in support of UN Human Rights
Unite for Indigenous Peoples
in support of UN Human Rights
Unite for Gender Equality
in support of UN Women
Unite for Peace
in support of UN Refugee Agency
Unite for Education for All
in support of UNESCO
Unite for Ending Violence Against Women
in support of UN Women
Unite for Zero Hunger
in support of World Food Programme
Football is Joy, Peace, Hope, Love, Passion
in support of World Health Organization