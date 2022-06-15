FIFA Fan Festival Strategy

Since its launch in 2006, the FIFA Fan Fest™ has been a great success at four editions of the FIFA World Cup, attracting almost 40 million visitors from all over the world. Events have been held at 52 venues on five continents in cities such as Berlin, Cape Town, Rio de Janeiro, Sydney, Mexico City and Moscow. FIFA successfully established the FIFA Fan Fest as an integral part of the FIFA World Cup experience for local and international fans. It has also been a powerful content, communication and promotional platform for FIFA, its Commercial Affiliates and Media Rights Licensees, as well as for the Host Cities and the Host Countries. This success has provided an amazing foundation on which to build the FIFA Fan Festival. FIFA has developed a forward-looking strategy with a unique brand and a new name that will reflect what the event will stand for in the future – a true festival of football. Football is now a cultural experience that is so much more than the 90 minutes on the pitch. It is about passion and personal stories from all around the world, combining the creative expressions and colours of music, art, lifestyle and fashion.
With the following five content areas and priority themes, the FIFA Fan Festival embraces this wider cultural experience:
Live
Live is the pulsating heart of the FIFA Fan Festival where visitors enjoy live football action and highlights packages.
Performance
Performance incorporates a diverse programme of music, performing arts and lifestyle entertainment.
Playground
Playground represents everything that leads visitors to actively explore football and fall in love with ‘the beautiful game’.
Campus
Campus has a focus on inspiring education and ‘infotainment’ around football, its culture and heritage.
Food & Soul
Food & Soul is an experience-based food area for visitors to refuel, rest and relax.
From 2022 onwards a new multi-event umbrella brand has been rolled out at the FIFA World Cup and the FIFA Women’s World Cup™. The new name – FIFA Fan Festival – is used consistently across the two FIFA Competitions.
One unique brand uniting the passion and energy, the highs and lows, and the spirit and vibe that visitors experience at the FIFA Fan Festival.