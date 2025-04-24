Tender launched for media rights to FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ in Europe and Central Asia

Brazil will be the first South American country to host the FIFA Women’s World Cup™

Deadline for bid submissions is Tuesday, 3 June 2025

Interested parties can request ITT documentation from fwwc2027-media-rights@fifa.org

FIFA has officially launched the invitations to tender (ITT) for the media rights to the FIFA Women's World Cup Brazil 2027™ in selected territories in Europe and Central Asia*.

The FIFA Women's World Cup™ is the biggest women’s sporting event in the world. The 2023 edition was a resounding success with almost two million fans attending matches and over two billion engaged across TV, digital and social media.

In 2027, the tournament will be hosted in South America for the first time when Brazil, one of the world’s most passionate football nations, creates a carnival atmosphere in celebration of the globe’s greatest female footballers. With top class stadiums and facilities in place since the FIFA World Cup 2014™, the event is set to build on the record-setting 2023 edition staged in Australia and New Zealand.

Following the successful expansion of the tournament in 2023, the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ will again feature 32 nations. UEFA will have eleven direct slots in the competition, with the possibility of one additional team qualifying via the play-off tournament in 2027. Six Asian teams will qualify directly, with two additional teams taking part in the play-off tournament.

Entities wishing to participate in the tender process can request the ITT by e-mailing fwwc2027-media-rights@fifa.org. The full list of territories can be found below.

The bid submission deadline is 12:00 CEST on Tuesday 3 June 2025.

Through the sale of media rights for the FIFA Women’s World Cup, FIFA generates income which is essential to support the growth and development of women’s football around the world. Late last year FIFA renewed and expanded its FIFA Women’s Development Programmes until 2027 – the year of the 10th FIFA Women’s World Cup – adding five additional offerings for member associations (MAs) to develop women’s football at a national level.