FIFA Football Law Annual Review 2026 to take place in Budapest

Since its launch in 2019, the FIFA Football Law Annual Review has become an essential platform for sharing updates on football’s evolving regulatory landscape, including case law, landmark decisions from FIFA’s judicial bodies and key proceedings before the Court of Arbitration for Sport and other leading tribunals. The 2026 edition will examine significant regulatory developments and rulings over the year leading up to the event, covering topics such as international transfers, doping procedures and governance frameworks, which have had a major impact on the global game. “As football continues to expand and evolve globally, FIFA remains dedicated to maintaining a robust and dynamic legal framework that supports fair play, integrity and sustainable development across the game,” said Emilio García Silvero, FIFA’s Chief Legal & Compliance Officer. Following in the footsteps of the previous instalments, the Football Law Annual Review 2026 will bring together the legal community to exchange insights, strengthen collaboration and uphold the principles that underpin the world’s most popular sport. Reflecting FIFA’s commitment to transparency and accessibility, the event will be live-streamed on FIFA.com, ensuring that the presentations and discussions can be followed by anyone across the world. The sessions will be conducted in English, with simultaneous interpretation in French and Spanish, and full recordings will be made available afterwards on legal.fifa.com. In-person attendance at the FIFA Football Law Annual Review 2026 in the Hungarian capital is free of charge and open to all representatives of Member Associations, confederations, leagues, clubs, and players’ and agents’ unions. Detailed programme can be found on the Football Law Annual Review page.