FIFA publishes third edition of Commentary on the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players

FIFA has today published the third edition of the Commentary on the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP), only two years after the previous edition. The Commentary is a crucial document that supports member associations, clubs, players, leagues, coaches and football legal experts in ensuring that the RSTP are applied consistently across the global football community. The third edition encompasses the latest amendments to the RSTP as well as detailed information on the regulations and case law of the FIFA Football Tribunal and the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The Commentary is a landmark achievement and further confirmation of FIFA’s ongoing commitment to transparency and education in football law across the globe. After the adoption of the RSTP in 2001 following fruitful cooperation with the European Commission, FIFA published the first edition of the Commentary in 2007, followed by another edition in 2021 as part of FIFA’s engagement to modernise football’s regulatory framework.