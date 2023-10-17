FIFA Football Law Annual Review 2024 to take place in Tokyo on 1-2 February 2024

Event to bring together football stakeholders for discussions on latest football legal matters

This year’s conference will include relevant regulatory changes as well as pertinent decisions by the FIFA judicial bodies and the Court of Arbitration for Sport

Football Law Annual Review 2024 will be also streamed live on FIFA.com

In 2023, there were a number of important regulatory changes which have had a direct impact on the daily football operations of thousands of clubs and players and other football stakeholders. At the same time, important initiatives were launched and new mechanisms put in place to update football’s legal framework and align it with the latest evolutions in the football industry.

All of these developments will be presented, discussed and analysed at the upcoming 6th edition of the FIFA Football Law Annual Review (FLAR) in Tokyo on 1 and 2 February 2024. This year’s FLAR will once again bring together many top football law experts and numerous stakeholders from all around the world for discussions on the most pressing and interesting topics in football law. The agenda will feature, among other key topics, presentations on the new FIFA Clearing House, the legal proceedings around the FIFA Football Agent Regulations and the European Football landscape.

Since 2019, FIFA has been opening its doors to present the FIFA Football Law Annual Review. Every year, FIFA shares with football’s legal stakeholders the regulatory work, case law and main decisions of its decision-making and judicial bodies, as well as the main Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) proceedings arising from FIFA’s decisions.

Attendance at the FIFA Football Law Annual Review 2024 is free of charge and open to all representatives of member associations, confederations, leagues, clubs, and players’ and agents’ unions.

All presentations will be given in English, with simultaneous interpreting into Spanish and French for those attending both in person and online.

Anyone interested in attending the event in Tokyo (in person) will need to complete this registration form.