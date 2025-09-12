FIFA publishes Disciplinary and Ethics Report 2024/2025

The opening section of the report presents detailed statistics on the more than 3,400 cases received by the Disciplinary Committee, a figure that represents an increase of over 200% compared to the previous reporting period. This rise is largely attributable to the growing operational impact of the FIFA Clearing House, which has been centralising and automating payments between clubs, particularly those relating to training rewards, since its launch in 2022. The Disciplinary Committee plays a key role in enforcing compliance with these financial obligations, including the imposition of sanctions on clubs and FIFA Member Associations that fail to meet their responsibilities. The cases received by the Disciplinary Committee cover a wide range of infractions, including those relating to breaches of competition regulations, the protection of minors, third‑party ownership, match‑fixing, doping and the enforcement of decisions issued by the FIFA Football Tribunal and the Court of Arbitration for Sport. In addition, the 2024/2025 edition of the report presents an extensive overview of the activities undertaken by both chambers of the Ethics Committee (investigatory and adjudicatory), detailing the nature of the cases handled, the source of the claims and the decisions rendered. A total of 156 investigations were initiated during the reporting period, reflecting the Ethics Committee’s efforts to assess and sanction any conduct that may violate the FIFA Code of Ethics. Through its independent structure and procedural rigour, the Ethics Committee reinforces FIFA’s commitment to ensuring the integrity of the game. The publication of the sixth edition of the report is fully aligned with FIFA’s objectives of increasing transparency and maintaining the high standards that its judicial bodies have fostered and upheld in recent years. The report can be accessed at legal.fifa.com.