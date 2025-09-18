Afghan women’s refugee team inaugural squad announced ahead of historic friendly competition

In another key step in FIFA’s groundbreaking project, head coach Pauline Hamill has named the 23-player squad for the four-team tournament in the United Arab Emirates

Players were chosen on the basis of FIFA-organised talent identification camps in Australia and England, where world-class coaches and specialists provided comprehensive support on and off the pitch

The Afghan women’s refugee team is at the heart of a pioneering sports initiative, and benefits from the support of over 20 dedicated FIFA staff worldwide

Following the three multi-day talent identification camps held on two continents, a historic and inspiring opportunity now beckons for the 23 players selected to represent the Afghan women’s refugee team. Spearheaded by FIFA as part of its comprehensive commitment to supporting the return of Afghan women’s football to the world stage, the refugee team are set to travel to the United Arab Emirates at the end of the month for a trio of friendly matches as part of a four-team tournament. The FIFA Unites: Women’s Series will be the first time the Afghan women have tasted international action in nearly four years.

“The announcement of the Afghan women’s refugee inaugural squad is a truly special and symbolic moment — not only for these 23 remarkable players, but also for women’s football as a whole,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “This initiative underlines the power of our sport to bring hope, opportunity and unity. We are proud to play a leading role in the sporting world by providing these courageous women with the platform to compete internationally once again and to showcase their talent, resilience and passion. FIFA will continue to stand by all Afghan women as these 23 players take this historic step. We will work tirelessly to ensure that every one of them receives the support they deserve to play the game they love.”

Since May, when the FIFA Council approved the establishment of a refugee team as part of the three-pillar FIFA Strategy for Action for Afghan Women's Football, FIFA’s support has been comprehensive and unprecedented in scope: significant financial resources, world-class facilities and a professional network of experts have been mobilised to ensure Afghan women players receive the same standards of care and opportunity as any other high profile team. This reflects a continuation of the organisation’s leadership role, which began in 2021 with the emergency evacuation of more than 160 members of the Afghan football and sporting community — an effort unmatched by any other sports body. The players gathered together for the first time across the three FIFA-organised identification camps. The first camp was staged in Sydney, Australia, followed by two held at England’s renowned St. George’s Park National Football Centre in Burton upon Trent. Approximately 70 players across Australia and Europe were assessed by renowned former Scotland international Pauline Hamill, now serving as head coach, supported by an exceptional female centred staff of more than 20 professionals representing five continents. This team included assistant coaches, high-performance coaches, a goalkeeper coach, doctors, physiotherapists, nutritionist, and safeguarding managers, ensuring that every aspect of player wellbeing and performance was covered.

Afghan Women’s Refugee Team holds final talent ID camp in England 02:42

“We held three ID camps, which gave us a really good chance to assess all of the players and put us in a strong position to announce the squad,” said Hamill. “It’s such an exciting moment and one that I think that everyone who’s been involved in the programme can be extremely proud of.” The Afghan women’s refugee squad comprises 13 players based in Australia, five who reside in the United Kingdom, as well as three from Portugal and two from Italy. The group features a healthy mix of experienced veterans and younger players “who have huge aspirations to do well”, noted Hamill.

At the camps, players were supported far beyond the pitch. FIFA implemented a holistic framework designed to mirror the standards of the world’s top national teams, with services ranging from physical preparation, nutrition and conditioning to psychological support and safeguarding. Players also benefited from secure travel arrangements in collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), full insurance coverage, access to medical services, mental health support, and tailored workshops on female health and leadership. Each participant received an individualised medical, sporting and wellbeing profile, enabling long-term monitoring and care. The 23 players selected to represent the Afghan women’s refugee team in the UAE believe that the actions of Afghan women and FIFA have paved the way for this moment. They also regard this pioneering tournament as the start of a new and meaningful chapter. “This opportunity to play international football again represents a new beginning for me. A chance to rewrite my story, show my dedication, and proudly represent Afghanistan on the world stage,” said defender Kereshma Abasi, who is based in Australia. “It is not just about football; it is about inspiring others and proving that with hard work and resilience, anything is possible.”