“It’s a privilege”: Scotland legend Pauline Hamill to coach Afghan women’s refugee team

Hamill described the appointment as “humbling” and is backing the “unique” project to have “a lasting effect”

The FIFA Council approved the FIFA Strategy for Action for Afghan Women’s Football in May

FIFA remains committed to providing Afghan women with a safe environment and their rightful place on the international stage

FIFA has appointed former Scotland international Pauline Hamill to lead the newly established Afghan women’s refugee team. This unprecedented initiative reflects FIFA’s ongoing commitment to offering every girl and young woman the opportunity to pursue their footballing dreams, regardless of their circumstances. It also represents a significant step forward in giving Afghan players the international platform to which they aspire, while creating an environment in which the risk of harm is minimised and well-being is prioritised.

“We’re proud to have Pauline Hamill guiding this team on such a meaningful journey. Her experience, empathy and dedication will be a powerful source of strength and inspiration for these courageous players,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “I warmly welcome Pauline to this important role and wish her and the team every success. FIFA stands firmly with Afghan women – at home and in exile – and remains committed to creating safe, inclusive spaces where they can pursue their football dreams and be seen, heard and supported on the international stage.”

“This is a unique job. It’s way beyond the realms of a normal coaching job,” said Hamill, a vastly experienced coach who earned 141 caps for her country during her distinguished playing career. “Every player involved has a story to tell about their personal journey in football, and it’s incredible to be part of something that shows them that their dream and ambitions in football still exist. They’ve had to leave their country, they’ve been displaced as refugees, and now all of a sudden there’s this amazing opportunity to come together in this project. It feels bigger and deeper than anything I’ve done before, and that really excites me.”

Hamill, who became the first female coach at Rangers when she was appointed to a youth development role at the Glasgow club back in 2003, has worked with Scotland’s women at U-17 and U-19 levels and most recently served as the head coach of the Saudi Arabian women’s U-20 national team. It has been a road well travelled, but this is something new, and Hamill acknowledged that the moment when she was approached about heading up the Afghan women’s refugee team was “humbling”.

“I was super excited, honestly, as soon as I was offered the role,” she said. “From the very start, something about the job was really pulling me in. So, when I had the opportunity to lead the team, for me it was an absolute no-brainer. It’s a privilege to be invited into this project.”

In what has been described by the FIFA President as a landmark initiative, Hamill and her coaching team will oversee three talent identification camps for players over the next few months, after which an Afghan women’s refugee squad will be selected to play in international friendlies. Further details on the outcome of the camps, which are intended to identify players for the Afghan women’s refugee team, and the team selection process will be announced at a later date.

These camps, financed and organised by FIFA, will provide players with comprehensive support across key areas, including physical preparation, nutrition, psychological care and safeguarding, delivered by qualified professionals in each field.

As part of FIFA’s broader commitment to supporting Afghan players living in exile, specific support will be arranged to facilitate their integration, including the provision of football equipment and club fees, plus help for players to connect with an organised team. There is also ongoing discussion about access to educational pathways, including coaching and refereeing, as well as individual counselling, if required.

These packages are designed to ensure that Afghan players have the resources and opportunities to re-engage with football in safe and inclusive environments, in which they will benefit from long-term support – regardless of whether or not they are selected in the final squad.

“Everyone has the right to play football, and there should be opportunities for them to do so,” said Hamill. “This is such a unique initiative that offers female players who have been through so much the chance to reconnect with their football ambitions.”

“We want to create a really positive environment where they can feel empowered to learn, develop and grow. I think there are many facets to this that we won’t be able to fix, but as a staff group and a performance team, we’re getting to really focus on how we can work with the Afghan girls on and off the pitch to give them as much support as we can.”