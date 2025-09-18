FIFA hosts talent ID camp in England as Afghan Women’s Refugee Team prepares for historic first matches

Following camp at St. George’s Park, Coach Pauline Hamill and coaching staff will select 23 players for a series of sanctioned friendlies this year

Approximately 70 women attended three camps organised by FIFA, which included an array of workshops and support designed to benefit them on and off the pitch

Under the leadership of former Afghan footballer and women’s rights activist Khalida Popal, the group has courageously stayed together as it prepares for another milestone

Normally the site where England’s renowned national teams gather and train, the St George's Park National Football Centre opened its doors and fields at the end of August to a special, history-making group of international prospects in need of a home away from home. The world-class facility in Burton upon Trent played host to the last camps organised by FIFA and designed to select 23 players for the Afghan women’s refugee team, which then will play a series of sanctioned friendlies before the end of the year. Those matches will mark a triumphant return to the world stage for Afghan women’s football after nearly four years away, while fulfilling FIFA’s broader mission to provide opportunities, access and community through the beautiful game. “It’s incredible to see the girls here, gathered together—to witness the camaraderie that they have between each other, and to do it all around football,” said Sarai Bareman, the New Zealand-born former Samoan international who serves as FIFA’s Chief Women's Football Officer.

Afghan Women’s Refugee Team holds final talent ID camp in England 02:42

In May, the FIFA Council approved the creation of an Afghan women’s refugee team as part of the three-pillar FIFA Strategy for Action for Afghan Women’s Football. The first and second pillars concern humanitarian and logistical support for women in Afghanistan, and then advocacy and diplomacy with relevant actors and organisations regarding long-term access to sport. The third pillar is the Afghan women’s refugee team, which is for eligible refugees with prior domestic playing experience. FIFA’s robust plan includes a significant array of support and services tailored for the approximately 70 players who attended the three camps, whether or not they’re ultimately selected. Throughout the process of developing the strategy and building the Afghanistan Women’s Refugee Team from its inception, FIFA has worked closely with former Afghan footballer and women’s rights activist Khalida Popal, a defining force in keeping the group united and strong in its purpose to play football. Legendary Scotland international Pauline Hamill, who previous managed youth national teams in her homeland and Saudi Arabia, was named head coach. Supported by an array of dedicated professionals tending to the players’ training, physical and mental health, comfort and safety, Hamill ran a late July camp in Sydney, Australia, before heading to England for two camps at St George's Park.

The experience has had a profound impact on everyone involved, especially the brave and resilient women who overcame adversity and embraced the opportunity the team represents. For those forced to leave home, the St George’s Park pitch became a place to find acceptance, growth and connection. “That's why everyone loves it. Everyone loves football,” said Najma Arefi, a player at the recently concluded camp. “The feeling of being free, the feeling of sisterhood, the feeling of joy—forgetting everything behind and you're just enjoying it and being in the present. That’s why I kept playing.” Bareman said, “Just in the small conversations that I’ve had with them, the way that you see them engaging with each other as a team, but also with the staff, you can really tell the meaning that this has. Understanding the individual journeys that some of these players have been on, it’s incredible to be able to see them here, smiling, laughing, enjoying, in a safe environment. And I'm so glad that we’ve been able to provide that for them.”

Afghan Women’s Refugee Team prepares for historic first matches Previous 01 / 10 Afghan Women's Refugee Team enjoy a training session 02 / 10 Preparations at the Afghan Women's Refugee Team training camp 03 / 10 All smiles for the Afghan Women's Refugee Team training camp 04 / 10 Coach Pauline Hamill with players from the Afghan Women's Refugee Team 05 / 10 Afghan Women's Refugee Team relax at training 06 / 10 Coaches discuss preparations at the Afghan Women's Refugee Team training camp 07 / 10 Afghan Women's Refugee Team players enjoy a training session 08 / 10 Players prepare for training at the Afghan Women's Refugee Team training session 09 / 10 Pauline Hamill addresses the Afghan Women's Refugee Team training camp 10 / 10 Afghan Women's Refugee Team come together after a training camp at St Georges Park Next

While football has anchored each of the three camps, the experience was designed to be holistic. Coaches and FIFA staff were available to assist with nutrition and healthcare, counselling, and media training. Player-led workshops focused on team building and tactics, well-being and personal development. Through it all, safeguarding and security were of paramount importance. “They're really keen to just kind of try new things and they're keen for feedback as well. So, it's just been a lot of fun,” said former England goalkeeper Karen Bardsley, who was part of the staff at St. George’s. “I think playing at a higher level allows me to kind of understand what you can get from playing football essentially,” Bardsley continued. “But then I also know what it takes to kind of push yourself beyond perhaps where you think you can go—that resilience. And I think I can share with them my stories, but also the confidence that it gave me. But also like I said, they bring so much energy to a session and so much positivity that you can't help but enjoy it. And they've taught me a lot.”

Although only 23 women will be selected for the team's initial matches, none of the trialists—who are based in Australia, the UK and Europe—will be left behind. FIFA will continue to support every player who took part in the camps with an array of initiatives, including well-being and safeguarding measures, educational access, and assistance in identifying further opportunities in football. The latter could include the forging of connections to local clubs, equipment provision, and coaching or referee training. The Afghan women’s refugee team is not only about providing a platform for these women to represent their country in official matches. It’s also about helping them thrive in their current homes. “We have learnt so many things here. It was not just on the pitch. I think it was so many things that we learnt outside of the pitch as well. Being in England’s home and being surrounded by so many professional coaches and so many professional staff – it was a privilege for us,” Arefi said. “It was such a great experience for all of us, and we’re looking forward to [having] this pilot project for the next years as well and to work on the bigger project with FIFA.”

It is a project that is only just beginning. This summer’s identification camps, and then the matches later this year, will mark a vital yet early milestone in FIFA’s effort to lift Afghan women—both inside and outside the country—through football. Further details about the team, the 23-player squad and their fixtures and opponents will be announced by FIFA in the near future. “This project is incredibly important for FIFA,” Bareman said. “If you think about these women and the journey that they’ve been on, what they’ve faced, it’s incredibly important for us to be able to use football as a tool to give back to them and provide them the opportunities that they so richly deserve.”