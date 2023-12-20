Federación de Fútbol de Yibuti
Información
Sitio oficialwww.fdf.dj
Dirección postal
Centre Technique National,
Boîte postale 2694,
DJIBOUTI
Djibouti
Contacto
Teléfono: +253/21 35 35 99
info:fdf_1979@yahoo.fr
Fax: +253/21 35 35 88
Acting President
Mohamed YONIS
Vice President
Mohamed YONIS
General Secretary
Youssouf AHMED
Treasurer
Ali HARRED
Technical Director
Mohamed AFFASSEH
National Coach Men
Abdourahman OKIE
National Coach Women
Samy SMAILI
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Mohamed MOUMIN ALI
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Mohamed MOUMIN ALI
Referee Coordinator
Mohamed MOUMIN ALI
Yibuti Clasificación
masculina
|CL
|Equipo
|Puntos
190
Mongolia
Mongolia
889.16
191
Santo Tomé y Príncipe
Santo Tomé y Príncipe
888.94
192
Yibuti
Yibuti
882.76
193
Aruba
Aruba
879.32
194
Brunéi Darussalam
Brunéi Darussalam
870.63
15 feb 2024
FEMENINA
Sin clasificación disponible al no haber jugado al menos un partido durante los últimos 48 meses o no haber jugado al menos cinco partidos contra equipos clasificados oficialmente.
Actualizaciones sobre Federación de Fútbol de Yibuti
Estas son algunas de las últimas noticias, imágenes y videos relacionados con la federación.