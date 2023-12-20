Federación de Fútbol de Yibuti

Información
Contacto

Sitio oficial

www.fdf.dj

Dirección postal

Centre Technique National,

Boîte postale 2694,

DJIBOUTI

Djibouti

Contacto

Teléfono: +253/21 35 35 99

info:fdf_1979@yahoo.fr

Fax: +253/21 35 35 88

ORGANIZACIÓN

Acting President

Mohamed YONIS

Vice President

Mohamed YONIS

General Secretary

Youssouf AHMED

Treasurer

Ali HARRED

Technical Director

Mohamed AFFASSEH

National Coach Men

Abdourahman OKIE

National Coach Women

Samy SMAILI

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Mohamed MOUMIN ALI

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Mohamed MOUMIN ALI

Referee Coordinator

Mohamed MOUMIN ALI

Yibuti Clasificación

CLEquipoPuntos
190
Mongolia
Mongolia
Mongolia
889.16
191
Santo Tomé y Príncipe
Santo Tomé y Príncipe
Santo Tomé y Príncipe
888.94
192
Yibuti
Yibuti
Yibuti
882.76
193
Aruba
Aruba
Aruba
879.32
194
Brunéi Darussalam
Brunéi Darussalam
Brunéi Darussalam
870.63

15 feb 2024

FEMENINA

Sin clasificación disponible al no haber jugado al menos un partido durante los últimos 48 meses o no haber jugado al menos cinco partidos contra equipos clasificados oficialmente.

Actualizaciones sobre Federación de Fútbol de Yibuti

Estas son algunas de las últimas noticias, imágenes y videos relacionados con la federación.

