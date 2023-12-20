Fédération Djiboutienne de Football

Fédération Djiboutienne de Football
Information
Contacts

Site officiel

www.fdf.dj

Addresse

Centre Technique National,

Boîte postale 2694,

DJIBOUTI

Djibouti

Contacts

Téléphone: +253/21 35 35 99

infos:fdf_1979@yahoo.fr

Fax: +253/21 35 35 88

Organisation

Acting President

Mohamed YONIS

Vice President

Mohamed YONIS

General Secretary

Youssouf AHMED

Treasurer

Ali HARRED

Technical Director

Mohamed AFFASSEH

National Coach Men

Abdourahman OKIE

National Coach Women

Samy SMAILI

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Mohamed MOUMIN ALI

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Mohamed MOUMIN ALI

Referee Coordinator

Mohamed MOUMIN ALI

Djibouti Classement

Djibouti Classement Masculin
MASCULIN
CLÉquipeTotal points
190
Mongolie
Mongolie
Mongolie
889.16
191
São Tomé-et-Príncipe
São Tomé-et-Príncipe
São Tomé-et-Príncipe
888.94
192
Djibouti
Djibouti
Djibouti
882.76
193
Aruba
Aruba
Aruba
879.32
194
Brunei
Brunei
Brunei
870.63

15 févr. 2024

FÉMININ

Aucun classement n'est disponible, l'équipe n'ayant joué aucun match au cours des 48 derniers mois ou n'ayant pas disputé un minimum de cinq rencontres face à des équipes officiellement classées.

Retrouvez les dernières infos, photos et vidéos concernant cette association membre.

