Fédération Djiboutienne de Football
Site officielwww.fdf.dj
Addresse
Centre Technique National,
Boîte postale 2694,
DJIBOUTI
Djibouti
Contacts
Téléphone: +253/21 35 35 99
infos:fdf_1979@yahoo.fr
Fax: +253/21 35 35 88
Acting President
Mohamed YONIS
Vice President
Mohamed YONIS
General Secretary
Youssouf AHMED
Treasurer
Ali HARRED
Technical Director
Mohamed AFFASSEH
National Coach Men
Abdourahman OKIE
National Coach Women
Samy SMAILI
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Mohamed MOUMIN ALI
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Mohamed MOUMIN ALI
Referee Coordinator
Mohamed MOUMIN ALI
Djibouti Classement
MASCULIN
|CL
|Équipe
|Total points
190
Mongolie
Mongolie
889.16
191
São Tomé-et-Príncipe
São Tomé-et-Príncipe
888.94
192
Djibouti
Djibouti
882.76
193
Aruba
Aruba
879.32
194
Brunei
Brunei
870.63
15 févr. 2024
FÉMININ
Aucun classement n'est disponible, l'équipe n'ayant joué aucun match au cours des 48 derniers mois ou n'ayant pas disputé un minimum de cinq rencontres face à des équipes officiellement classées.
