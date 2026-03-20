World Cup Play-off Tournament nations reap FIFA Forward and Talent Development Scheme rewards

All six Play-Off Tournament participants have benefitted from FIFA Forward support

FIFA World Cup™ expansion has allowed more teams to regard qualification as a realistic goal

FIFA Talent Development Scheme and FIFA Series have also helped

The expansion of the FIFA World Cup™ to 48 teams has made qualification for the tournament a realistic possibility for many national teams who might in the past have seen it as merely distant dream. Cabo Verde, Curaçao, Jordan and Uzbekistan are all set to make their first appearance at the 2026 edition in Canada, Mexico and the United States, while the Play-Off Tournament in Mexico (26-31 March) offers a further possibility of seeing some less familiar faces on the world stage. But Member Associations (MAs) still need to work to develop football in their countries if they are to reach the highest level, and FIFA funding is there to help them via the FIFA Forward Programme. And during the upcoming cycle, 2027-2030, FIFA’s MAs will be entitled to benefit from an eightfold increase in football development investment in comparison to the programmes that were in place prior to 2016, as FIFA Forward investments will reach a new high of USD 2.7 billion.

All 211 MAs are entitled to FIFA Forward funding, including the six participants at the Play-Off tournament. Since 2016, they have been had access to the following amounts: New Caledonia (USD 20.5 million), Iraq (USD 18.6 million), Democratic Republic of Congo (USD 20 million), Bolivia (USD 19 million), Jamaica (USD 20 million), Suriname (USD 20.6 million). Here, we look at how some of the participants have taken advantage of FIFA programmes, helping them to achieve better results at international level.

New Caledonia The New Caledonian Football Federation (FCF) has focused on strengthening domestic competitions and supporting national teams as part of its strong commitment to raising the overall level of football across the country. FIFA Forward funds have been used to reinforce competitions for both youth and adult players, which in turn has provided better pathways for player development and strengthened the competitive environment nationally.

Jamaica The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) has made a strategic decision to focus on supporting its national teams across seven age categories, with an emphasis on promoting and encouraging local coaches. The JFF has used 97% of its funding from the third cycle of FIFA Forward 3.0 to finance the activities of the U-14 girls, U-15 boys, U-17 women, U-17 men, U-20 men, senior women and senior men’s teams as part of its commitment to nurturing local talent and driving success. The funding covers critical operational and logistical expenses such as travel and accommodation, ensuring that players can get competitive experience at international level at a young age. All these teams are now coached by Jamaicans, with Rudolph Speid leading the senior men’s team into the Play-Off tournament.

This approach has produced impressive results with all seven teams progressing to the final qualification round in their respective tournaments This includes:

U-14 girls: qualified for the final stage of the CFU U-14 Challenge Series Girls, played in Trinidad and Tobago in August 2025.

U-15 boys: won League B in the Concacaf Boys’ U-15 Championship in August 2025, beating Puerto Rico 2-0 in the final.

U-17 men: qualified for the FIFA U-17 World Cup™, to be held in Qatar in November 2026.

U-17 women: reached the final round of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2026™ Concacaf qualification, having finished top of first round Group D.

U-20 men: advanced to 2026 CONCACAF U-20 Championship which also acts as the qualifying competition for the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2027™.

Senior women: Currently lead their group in qualifying for 2026 Concacaf W championship which serves as qualification for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™.

Senior men: advanced to the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Play-Off tournament to be played in Guadalajara, Mexico from 26 to 31 March. They have previously made one appearance at the FIFA World Cup, at France 1998.

Bolivia Bolivia, who had to negotiate the notoriously tough CONMEBOL qualifiers to reach the Play-Off Tournament, are benefitting from both FIFA Forward and the FIFA Talent Development Scheme as they attempt to qualify for the FIFA World Cup for the first time since USA 1994. The trajectory of Miguel Terceros, one of the outstanding talents of the current generation in Bolivia, reflects the type of pathway the TDS is promoting globally along with related youth development structures. The 21-year-old began his development in Bolivia at the Academia Tahuichi Aguilera in the city of Santa Cruz before moving to Brazil and joining Santos FC, where he progressed through the youth ranks and later signed his first professional contract. He has already made 30 appearances for Bolivia since making his debut in 2022.

The senior team were also given valuable experience of competing against opponents from other parts of the world when they participated in the FIFA Series in Algeria and played the host nation plus Andorra. FIFA Forward and CONMEBOL are currently funding the Casa de la Verde which is being built at Achumani on the outskirts of La Paz. The first pitch was inaugurated by Mr Infantino in October 2025 and, when complete, the complex will feature three full-sized pitches, accommodation for 130 athletes, a 600-seat grandstand, seven dressing rooms, a gym, and a modern conference hall, making it flagship training hub for men’s and women’s national teams across all age categories. Previously, FIFA Forward supported the renovation of the Potosí Football Association Stadium in the city of Potosí and the Cobija Technical Centre, a regional development facility. Suriname One of the challenges facing many countries, especially when they lack a professional league, is that players must try their luck abroad to have any chance of pursuing a career in the game. The Surinamese Football Association (SVB) addressed that in 2024 with the Suriname Major League (SML), the country’s first professional championship. The plan drawn up by the SFF and FIFA outlined a comprehensive set of objectives such as enhancing club capabilities through training programmes, strategic planning for financial sustainability, establishing partnerships with the business community, fostering grassroots development and re-organisation of football in Suriname.