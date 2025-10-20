FIFA President receives Bolivia Football Association’s Grand Gold Medal of Merit

Gianni Infantino attends the Bolivia Football Association (FBF) centenary celebrations

FBF Executive Committee presented the Grand Gold Medal of Merit to Mr Infantino

FIFA President also attended the inauguration of the first phase of the FBF’s new national training centre

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has been awarded the Bolivia Football Association’s (FBF) Grand Gold Medal of Merit, the highest distinction awarded by the organisation during the FBF Executive Committee which took place as part of the Centenary celebrations of the association.

Mr Infantino joined FBF President Fernando Costa, CONMEBOL President Alejandro Domínguez, FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström, and a number of Bolivian legends to celebrate the FBF’s milestone at a gala dinner.

"On this historic day in Bolivia, it gives me great joy to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Bolivian Football Association,” said Mr Infantino. “We at FIFA, we always say that football unites the world, it unites countries, it unites all those who want to dream, all those who have a passion and all those who want to experience an emotional and special moment. And in this country, some visionaries founded the Bolivian Football Association a hundred years ago on 12 September 1925.

“Thanks to them and every person who followed with varying degrees of success, with the contribution of every single Bolivian, we’ve created a dream. And we want Bolivia to continue dreaming. Let’s keep on dreaming and spreading joy and happiness.”

Earlier, the FIFA President attended the inauguration of the first pitch to be completed at the Casa de la Verde, which being constructed at Achumani on the outskirts of La Paz and is being supported by funding from FIFA Forward and CONMEBOL’s Evolución programme. The completion of the new pitch - with CONMEBOL support - is the first phase of a new national training centre.

When complete, this will feature three full-sized pitches, accommodation for 130 athletes, a 600-seat grandstand, seven dressing rooms, a gym, and a modern conference hall, making it flagship training hub for men’s and women’s national teams across all age categories.

“One hundred years after the creation of the Bolivian Football Association, the national teams finally have their home,” said the FIFA President. “FIFA is proud to stand beside Bolivian football – in infrastructure development and through participation at our expanded global tournaments.

“I saw the progress of the Casa de la Verde – a fantastic collaboration between Bolivia, CONMEBOL, and FIFA, which will help pave the way for generations of young girls and boys with a football dream here. We have together invested in the youth of Bolivian football, focusing on long-term development of the national and youth teams, for both women and men.”

The FBF was founded on 12 September 1925 in Cochabamba and joined FIFA on 9 July 1926 at the 15th FIFA Congress in Rome, Italy. Bolivia also participated at the inaugural FIFA World Cup™ in 1930 in Uruguay, the first of three appearances to date at the tournament.

Bolivia will have a chance to qualify for the fourth time when they take part in the inter-confederation play-offs in March 2026, where two places will be up for grabs at the FIFA World Cup 26™.

La Verde also kick-off their campaign in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ qualifying when they host Ecuador in the CONMEBOL Liga de Naciones Femenina on 24 October 2025, and they will also participate in the upcoming FIFA Under-17 World Cup Qatar 2025™ which takes place from 3 to 27 November 2025.