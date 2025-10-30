Triumphant conclusion to the FIFA Unites: Women's Series 2025 includes trophy for Chad, first win for Afghan Women United

FIFA’s pioneering event in Morocco provided breakthrough opportunities for players to compete in a sanctioned international tournament

After three matches, champions Chad and Libya will feature in the FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking for the first time

Afghan Women United won their finale and cemented their nation’s inspiring debut to the global football stage

The trailblazing FIFA Unites: Women's Series 2025 concluded successfully, and dramatically, on Saturday in Berrechid, Morocco, with unbeaten Chad atop the four-team table and a historic measure of triumph enjoyed by each of the participating nations. Among them was Afghanistan, which was represented courageously on the international stage for the first time in nearly four years by Afghan Women United, a squad of resilient athletes established as part of the multi-pillar FIFA Strategy for Action for Afghan Women’s Football.

Selected after three summer trials in Australia and England, Afghan Women United coalesced quickly under an experienced and supportive staff led by head coach Pauline Hamill of Scotland and assistant Shilene Booysen of South Africa. They celebrated their first goal in a tournament-opening loss to Chad and then on Saturday at the Stade Municipal de Berrechid, Afghan Women United made history with a gratifying 7-0 win over Libya. With three wins in three matches, Chad sealed first place thanks to a gripping 1-0 defeat of Tunisia in Saturday’s finale of the round-robin competition. It could be considered a surprising result on paper – Tunisia are 96th in the FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking and played at both the 2022 and 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, while Chad were unranked at the start of the tournament. But women’s football is growing inexorably, and talent is blooming across new terrain.

It is that potential, and the athletes’ passion to play and participate, that inspired FIFA to create the FIFA Unites: Women's Series 2025, which was generously hosted by the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF). Tunisia were the only world-ranked side in Berrechid. Afghan Women United were competing for the first time, while Chad and Libya are nascent programmes who will appear in the World Ranking for the first time when the December edition is unveiled.

Triumphant conclusion to FIFA Unites: Women's Series 2025 Previous 01 / 15 Players of Chad celebrate 02 / 15 Players of Chad celebrate 03 / 15 Players of Chad celebrate in the dressing room 04 / 15 Djarmen Kaltouma of Chad lifts the FIFA Unites Women's Series 2025 trophy 05 / 15 Yasmine Klai of Tunisia controls the ball 06 / 15 Kani Abdoulaye of Chad battles for possession with Meriem Barhoumi of Tunisia 07 / 15 Solange Larkingam of Chad celebrates scoring with teammates 08 / 15 Shahid Alboulati of Libya battles for possession with Tchinsou Salamatou of Chad 09 / 15 Players of Afghan Women United celebrate 10 / 15 Najma Arefi, Nilab Mohammadi and Maryam Karimyar of Afghan Women United celebrate 11 / 15 Players of Afghan Women United celebrate 12 / 15 Sosan Mohammadi of Afghan Women United celebrates scoring 13 / 15 Fatima Haidari of Afghan Women United runs with the ball 14 / 15 Nilab Mohammadi of Afghan Women United battles for possession with Sahar Buhmira and Shahid Alboulati of Libya 15 / 15 Players of Afghan Women United during a huddle Next

The FIFA Unites: Women's Series wasn’t just about crowning a winner. It was a week-long, six-match celebration of football’s capacity to unite and inspire, not to mention the players’ bravery in pursuing their ambitions. It also was a profound testament to FIFA’s commitment to expanding support, access and competitive opportunities for female footballers around the world. Every team, and every athlete, accomplished something meaningful in Berrechid. Among those moved by the proceedings was FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who was a spectator during Round 2. He told Afghan Women United they were at “the beginning of a beautiful, beautiful story that you are writing for yourselves, for your families, for so many girls and women all over the world”.

Afghan Women United showcase talent, resilience and passion 02:12

Indeed, the team comprised of 14 players based in Australia, five from the United Kingdom, and two each from Italy and Portugal, was groundbreaking in every respect. Approved by the FIFA Council in May, Afghan Women United (the name was selected by the players) came together thanks to a holistic, intercontinental plan that involved contributions from an extensive array of experienced staffers and FIFA experts. During the three week-long identification camps, participants at the selection camps played and trained while having access to counselling, healthcare and safeguarding assistance, workshops on team-building and personal development, as well as help with identifying future opportunities in football. The support provided from FIFA for players were made available even to those who did not make the final squad. Afghan Women United demonstrated their potential early, taking a fourth-minute lead over Chad in their tournament opener with a goal from Manozh Noori. They gelled throughout the week and exited on a high, leaving Berrechid with bronze medals, as accomplished members of the global football family, and as inspirations for those who hope to follow.

"We were waiting and dreaming of this win,” Afghan Women United captain Fatima Sadat said. “We had many beautiful experiences [in the tournament]. We were with all teams for the FIFA dinner, and that was the most beautiful moment. And inside the pitch, we absolutely learned, we are growing, and, for the next generation [of Afghanistan players], we will be the people that will teach them.”

After Afghan Women United and Libya contested third place, Tunisia and Chad faced off for the silverware on offer. Chad took the lead in the 29th minute thanks to an exquisite build-up that was finished off by striker Solange Larkingam, who tallied her seventh goal of the competition. A red card midway through the second half reduced Chad to 10 players, but they held on with determination and resolve to secure the title. Tunisia finished with six points and Afghan Women United were on three. The players were treated to a traditional award ceremony following the final whistle, and after receiving their gold medals from FIFA Chief Football Officer Jill Ellis (a two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup™-winning coach), FIFA Council Member and President of New Zealand Football Johanna Wood, and President of Morocco’s Women’s Football National League Khadija Illa, Chad’s deserving players lifted a trophy that represents a vital milestone and genuine breakthrough for women’s football.