High-flying Solomon Islands reach new heights with FIFA’s support

Women’s football in the Solomon Islands has reached multiple milestones in recent years

Melanesian nation recently became Oceanian champions for the first time

Growth has been supported by several FIFA programmes

From the small fishing communities on the outer islands to the rough-hewn village streets on the main island of Guadalcanal, football is a constant in the Solomon Islands.

“In the Solomons, it’s football No.1, 2 and 3 – the best way I can describe it is that it’s like being in Brazil,” said Solomon Islands Football Federation (SIFF) President Donald Marahare.

Indeed, the Solomon Islands have previously been referred to as the ‘Brazil of the Pacific’ for their flamboyant style of play, with the national team even adopting Brazil’s iconic canary yellow jerseys and blue shorts.

The nation’s passion for the round ball continues in all its forms with the Solomons qualifying for multiple FIFA Beach Soccer World Cups™ and they also boast a record seven OFC Futsal Nations Cup titles in their trophy cabinet.

Women’s football has though, until recently, been a missing part of the jigsaw, but it is an area the SIFF are actively seeking to enhance.

There have been varying degrees of success on the club and international stage over recent years, but the list of accomplishments reached a fresh high in July with a breakthrough triumph at the OFC Women’s Nations Cup. It was a success that was widely celebrated across the archipelago and indicates women’s football is primed to take the next step.

July’s continental win was the latest milestone achievement for a local game which has been steadily building.

The recent growth pattern commenced when the first Solomon Islands’ national women’s football league was established in 2020, subsequently growing from eight to 10 teams.

Solomon Islands welcomed regional nations for the Pacific Games in 2023, fielding both men’s and women’s national teams, while in 2024 the Oceanian nation hosted, and participated in, the first edition of the OFC Futsal Women’s Nations Cup. They also played host for the second edition of the OFC Women’s Champions League in the same year, having achieved a first-ever runners-up finish at the OFC Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament a few months earlier.

This year, however, saw the biggest prize claimed. Solomon Islands won the continental crown for the first time by defeating holders and perennial title-challengers Papua New Guinea in the decider. The team’s reward was a new high in the FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking (73rd, up 13 spots).

Perhaps the players’ greatest achievement, though, was receiving the warm embrace of the public on their return to Honiara.

“Hundreds of people gathered at the airport to welcome the team home before a victory parade wound its way through the capital,” said caretaker coach and SIFF Technical Director Moses Toata. “Inspired young girls were emotional as they welcome their heroes. It was a moment of celebration and joy.

“The whole country united behind the victory, with congratulatory messages flooding social media as families, fans, and supporters expressed their pride and joy.”

Three main FIFA programmes have aided the rapid growth of women’s football in the Solomon Islands: the Covid-19 Relief Plan, the FIFA Forward Programme and the Women’s Football Development Programme,

In November 2024, SIFF officially launched the FIFA Football for Schools (F4S), training educators from 15 schools during a three-day workshop. F4S complements the SIFF’s ‘Iumi Play’ Programme which is present in all nine provinces across the country.

“FIFA’s support has been vital in the growth and development of women’s football in the Solomon Islands,” added Toata. “SIFF relies heavily on FIFA’s investment to drive programmes and create opportunities that would not be possible otherwise.

“Through the FIFA Forward funding, SIFF has been able to establish and sustain key competitions such as the Women’s Premier League and youth leagues for both clubs and schools. These competitions have provided a consistent platform for girls and women to play at higher levels, building the foundations for long-term development.

“FIFA’s backing has also extended into capacity-building workshops, particularly in refereeing, coaching, and football administration. This inclusive approach has seen more women step into leadership and technical roles across the game, not just as players but also as referees, coaches, and administrators. This holistic support strengthens the entire women’s football ecosystem, from grassroots through to elite levels.”

Sanjeevan Balasingam, FIFA Member Associations Division Asia & Oceania Regional Director said: “FIFA is proud to support the Solomon Islands Football Federation in ensuring women’s and girls’ national teams participate at the highest level and transforming women’s football locally by growing the national women’s league. This has opened new opportunities for players at every level, inspiring the next generation.”

The next step on Solomon Islands’ journey takes place in February and March 2026 when the nation hosts Group A of FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™ qualifiers for the OFC region, having been drawn alongside New Zealand, Samoa and the Round 1 winner. The OFC have one direct qualification berth for Brazil 2027 with the runner-up advancing to the inter-confederation play-offs.

Toata believes the journey for local women’s football is now well and truly underway, adding: “The women’s team’s recent triumph not only lifted national pride, but also inspired a new generation of girls, showing that every young player with a ball at her feet has a pathway to greatness.”