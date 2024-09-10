Rosana: "I love football because it transforms lives”

Rosana played at four FIFA Women’s World Cup™ tournaments and four Olympic Games

FIFA Forward is supporting the development of youth tournaments for women in Brazil

Brazil to become the first South American country to host the FIFA Women’s World Cup

Football has given Rosana many moments of happiness but, for the coach of Brazil's U-20 women's national team, the greatest joy of all is that it enables her to change lives for the better. Part of the generation which made Brazil into a force in women's football, Rosana had to overcome barriers just to play the game – one club she was playing at simply shut down its women’s football department - and has seen first-hand how its influence extends well beyond the confines of the pitch.

"For me, football is a passion. It’s love. Every Brazilian has football in their blood, whether boy or girl. And now, as a coach, football goes beyond the pitch for me. It’s a tool for transformation. That’s what football is for me," she told FIFA during the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup 2024™ in Colombia.

Since becoming a coach, Rosana has had to comfort players who, due to family illness or other difficulties, have reached the depths of despair. "They found a new lease of life through football, and I had a significant role in that," she said. "That’s why I say football is a tool for transformation: it not only transformed my life but gave me a mission to transform the lives of others.”

FIFA shares Rosana's belief that football has a wider role to play in society, as reflected in the sixth of the 11 strategic objectives for the 2023-2027 cycle. FIFA also takes mental health seriously and launched its #ReachOut campaign in 2021, supported by past and current players, to raise awareness of the symptoms of mental health conditions and encourage people to seek help when they need it.

Rosana pointed out that simply playing football could Iift a woman's self-esteem. "To play football, women have to break down more barriers than men," she said. "After breaking that barrier, they feel much better and happier because they have already broken through something that wasn’t allowed. So, without a doubt, self-esteem improves. And in sports in general, physical health is important, and consequently, it improves mental health."

Rosana, who won over 100 caps during her 17 years in the national team, has seen women's football enjoy significant growth in Brazil thanks to the performances of the national team at major tournaments combined with more support from the government and football federations.

The 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil™ Legacy Fund, a partnership between FIFA and the Brazilian Football Association (CBF), played a pivotal role in establishing the current women's league system, consisting of the 'Brasileiro Feminino A1', the 'Brasileiro Feminino A2', and the 'Brasileiro Feminino U-18'.

Rosana said the players were now more valued.

“Transfers are happening, and that certainly helps clubs see female players as valuable assets as well. We have youth national teams from as young as U-15, as well as U-17 and U-20. It’s much better than when I started, and I couldn’t even play in a (FIFA) U-20 (Women’s) World Cup like these girls are doing now,” she said, adding that there was still a long way to go.

Last year, the CBF launched a three-year programme, supported by FIFA Forward, to finance the creation of 54 youtcompetitions - one U-15 and one U-17 for each state - around the country. The programme is a direct continuation of FIFA Support for women’s football in Brazil.

Other programmes are also helping. "For example, the CBF offers scholarships for former players to become coaches, so I think the CBF is running some really good programmes," said Rosana.

Brazil will become the first South American country to host the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2027™ which Rosana sees as another chance to grow the sport.

"Parents may start encouraging their daughters to play football, the media will also talk more about women’s football, and maybe they will understand that it is a powerful tool to change lives, as I said in the beginning," Rosana said.