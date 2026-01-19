FIFA.com

RABAT, MOROCCO - JANUARY 18: FIFA President meeting with Islamic Republic of Mauritania Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Civil Service Mohamed Abdallahi Louly on January 18, 2026 in Rabat, Morocco. (Photo by Hamza Mehimdate - FIFA)
FIFA President meets Mohamed Abdallahi Ould Louly, Mauritania's Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Public Service
19 Jan 2026
FIFA Series 2026
FIFA announces line-up for expanded FIFA Series 2026™
19 Jan 2026
FIFA President participates in football festival in Rwanda at invitation of President Kagame
27 Dec 2025
FIFA Series 2026
New Zealand confirmed as host nation for FIFA Series 2026™
4 Dec 2025
PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 1: FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Guinean Football Federation President Bouba Sampil pose with an Olympic Games Paris 2024 official match ball during a meeting between FIFA and the Guinean Football Federation and Minstry of Sport at FIFA's Paris office on August 1, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm- FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA supports Guinea’s developing infrastructure and participation plans
2 Aug 2024
PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 1: FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Bulgarian Football Union President Georgi Ivanov pose with Olympic Games Paris 2024 official match ball during a meeting between FIFA and the Bulgarian Football Union at FIFA's Paris office on August 1, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm- FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Bulgarian FA President and Gianni Infantino talk about ways of boosting football in the country
1 Aug 2024
PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 29: FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) President Rovshan Najaf pose for a photo with an at FIFA's Paris office on July 29, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Léo-Paul Ridet/FIFA)
Gianni Infantino praises Azerbaijan football development in meeting with FA President
29 Jul 2024
PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 28: (L-R) FIFA Council Member and Saudi Arabian Football Federation President Yasser Al Misehal, Saudi Arabia Minster for Sport HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal and FIFA President Gianni Infantino pose with an Olympic Games Paris 2024 official match ball during a meeting at FIFA's Paris office on July 28, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Léo-Paul Ridet/FIFA)
Gianni Infantino meets Saudi Minister of Sport and Saudi FA President in Paris
28 Jul 2024
JAKARTA, INDONESIA - NOVEMBER 14: A detailed view of the 'Football Unites The World' captains armband in the dressing room prior to the FIFA U-17 World Cup Group C match between Brazil and New Caledonia at Jakarta International Stadium on November 14, 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo by Alex Caparros - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Series™ demonstrates football’s power to unite people across the globe as UN celebrates International Day of Sport for Development and Peace
6 Apr 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 26: Bong Kalo of Vanuatu (obscured) celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammates during the FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia match between Vanuatu and Brunei Darussalam at King Abdullah Sports City on March 26, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Series™ keeps football moving forward on and off the pitch in Vanuatu
3 Apr 2024
PORT MORESBY, PAPUA NEW GUINEA - NOVEMBER 09: General views of the Sir John Guise Stadium where the opening match for the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup will be played on November 9, 2016 in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea. (Photo by Ian Walton - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Oceania Member Associations come together to focus on climate change strategies
28 Mar 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 21: Ryan Mendes of Cabo Verde celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia match between Cabo Verde and Guyana at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium on March 21, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Mohammed Almana - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Series™ “a great step” for African football, says Fernandes
27 Mar 2024
BAKU, AZERBAIJAN - MARCH 22: Players of Bulgaria celebrate during the FIFA Series 2024 Azerbaijan match between Tanzania and Bulgaria at Dalga Arena on March 22, 2024 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Bulgaria set sights on a revival
27 Mar 2024
COLOMBO, SRI LANKA - MARCH 22: A Football Unites the World badge is seen during the FIFA Series 2024 Sri Lanka match between Sri Lanka and Papua New Guinea at Race Course Ground on March 22, 2024 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo by Pakawich Damrongkiattisak - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
‘It brings us closer to the rest of the world’: FIFA Series opens new horizons for national team players
27 Mar 2024
ANNABA, ALGERIA - MARCH 21: Jordi Rubio Gomez and Adrian da Costa of Andorra congratulate team mates after the warm up prior to the FIFA Series 2024 Algeria match between Andorra and South Africa at Stade 19 Mai 1956 on March 21, 2024 in Annaba, Algeria. (Photo by Richard Pelham - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Forward and FIFA Series™ propel Andorra to new heights
27 Mar 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 26: Brunei Darussalam players celebrate after the team's victory during the FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia match between Vanuatu and Brunei Darussalam at King Abdullah Sports City on March 26, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Flurry of goals concludes inaugural FIFA Series
26 Mar 2024
ALGIERS, ALGERIA - MARCH 22: Vladimir Petkovic, Head Coach of Algeria, and his backroom staff line up prior to the FIFA Series 2024 Algeria match between Algeria and Bolivia at Nelson Mandela Stadium on March 22, 2024 in Algiers, Algeria. (Photo by Richard Pelham - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Petkovic aiming to follow in Halilhodzic’s footsteps and take Algeria back to the FIFA World Cup
26 Mar 2024
AL WAKRAH, QATAR - DECEMBER 07: Ahmed Hegazy of Egypt battles for possession with Baghdad Bounedjah of Algeria during the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 Group D match between Algeria and Egypt at Al Janoub Stadium on December 07, 2021 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Series 2024™ serves as Egypt’s pathway back to the FIFA World Cup
26 Mar 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 21: A group photo during a FIFA meeting with Saudi Arabian Football Federation on March 21, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo courtesy of SAFF)
Saudi Arabia continue on developmental trajectory by hosting the FIFA Series 2024™
26 Mar 2024
African trio maintain perfect record in FIFA Series
25 Mar 2024
After a brief breather, the FIFA Series 2024™ made an impressive return with seven matches and four group winners determined.
COLOMBO, SRI LANKA - MARCH 22: A view of the action during the FIFA Series 2024 Sri Lanka match between Central African Republic and Bhutan at Race Course Ground on March 22, 2024 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo by Viraj Kothalawala/FFSL)
"We're very grateful": Football in the Central African Republic developing with FIFA support
25 Mar 2024
