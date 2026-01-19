FIFA.com
Tournament organisation
Tournament organisation
FIFA Series
Sustainability
Bidding processes
Facts & Figures
Audience Reports
Marketing opportunities
Campaigns
FIFA volunteer community
Partnerships & Media
FIFA Series 2024
FIFA Series news
FIFA Series news
President
FIFA President meets Mohamed Abdallahi Ould Louly, Mauritania's Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Public Service
19 Jan 2026
Organisation
FIFA announces line-up for expanded FIFA Series 2026™
19 Jan 2026
President
FIFA President participates in football festival in Rwanda at invitation of President Kagame
27 Dec 2025
Organisation
New Zealand confirmed as host nation for FIFA Series 2026™
4 Dec 2025
President
FIFA supports Guinea’s developing infrastructure and participation plans
2 Aug 2024
President
Bulgarian FA President and Gianni Infantino talk about ways of boosting football in the country
1 Aug 2024
President
Gianni Infantino praises Azerbaijan football development in meeting with FA President
29 Jul 2024
President
Gianni Infantino meets Saudi Minister of Sport and Saudi FA President in Paris
28 Jul 2024
Organisation
FIFA Series™ demonstrates football’s power to unite people across the globe as UN celebrates International Day of Sport for Development and Peace
6 Apr 2024
Advancing football
FIFA Series™ keeps football moving forward on and off the pitch in Vanuatu
3 Apr 2024
Sustainability
Oceania Member Associations come together to focus on climate change strategies
28 Mar 2024
Advancing football
FIFA Series™ “a great step” for African football, says Fernandes
27 Mar 2024
Advancing football
Bulgaria set sights on a revival
27 Mar 2024
Advancing football
‘It brings us closer to the rest of the world’: FIFA Series opens new horizons for national team players
27 Mar 2024
Advancing football
FIFA Forward and FIFA Series™ propel Andorra to new heights
27 Mar 2024
Advancing football
Flurry of goals concludes inaugural FIFA Series
26 Mar 2024
Advancing football
Petkovic aiming to follow in Halilhodzic’s footsteps and take Algeria back to the FIFA World Cup
26 Mar 2024
Advancing football
FIFA Series 2024™ serves as Egypt’s pathway back to the FIFA World Cup
26 Mar 2024
Advancing football
Saudi Arabia continue on developmental trajectory by hosting the FIFA Series 2024™
26 Mar 2024
Advancing football
African trio maintain perfect record in FIFA Series
25 Mar 2024
After a brief breather, the FIFA Series 2024™ made an impressive return with seven matches and four group winners determined.
Advancing football
"We're very grateful": Football in the Central African Republic developing with FIFA support
25 Mar 2024
Load more
^
Cookie Settings