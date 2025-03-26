FIFA World Cup 26™ and FIFA World Cup 2030™ tender process begins in the Caribbean

Media rights tender for the Caribbean now open

Tender process includes rights to the next two FIFA World Cups™, with the deadline for submissions at 17:00CEST on Tuesday 6 May 2025.

FIFA has launched an invitation to tender (ITT) for the media rights to the FIFA World Cup 26™ and FIFA World Cup 2030™ in the Caribbean.

Entities wishing to participate in the tender process can request the relevant ITT by e-mailing caribbean-media-rights@fifa.org. The bid submission deadline is 17:00 CEST on Tuesday 6 May 2025.

The FIFA World Cup 26 will be the 23rd edition of the competition and will be jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States. Featuring a record 48 teams (including 16 from Europe), 16 Host Cities and three host countries, the tournament will feature an unprecedented 104 matches, uniting the globe through football in June and July 2026.

Aside from the new expanded format, with the three host nations qualifying automatically for the tournament, three automatic qualification spots and a further two via the play-offs are available, offering countries from the Caribbean an excellent chance to qualify for next year’s competition.

In December, all 211 FIFA Member Associations convened virtually at an Extraordinary FIFA Congress where Morocco, Portugal and Spain were appointed as the hosts of the FIFA World Cup 2030™, with three centenary celebration matches to be held in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay (one in each country).

The tender process will allow FIFA to select the entity, or entities, best placed to secure the required transmission and programming commitments to achieve FIFA’s objective of reaching the widest possible audience while providing a high-quality viewing experience for fans.

Through the sale of media rights for its football tournaments, FIFA generates income which is essential to support and develop football around the world, including the FIFA Forward Development Programme.

