FIFA provides different avenues for reporting safeguarding concerns. The following avenues are available for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Dominican Republic 2024.

FIFA takes a zero-tolerance approach to maltreatment, harassment, abuse neglect and/or exploitation and all issues raised will be handled in line with our statutory rules, codes of conduct and internal guidelines.

Report to local authorities

Any suspected urgent and/or criminal activity requiring immediate attention shall be reported directly to the Local Authorities in first instance for investigation. Once the local authorities have been informed, we ask you to report to the FIFA Competition Safeguarding Managers (see contact details below) to ensure immediate action related to the competition.

911 for Police Emergency Hotline

Report to FIFA

During the competition

For reporting or consultation on non-urgent concerns or when in doubt as to whether a concern is urgent, you can contact the Safeguarding Team by:

calling the 24/7 local mobile numbers: +1 809-319-1745). These lines will be operational throughout the period of the tournament, 16th October to 3rd November 2024.

sending an email to competitionSafeguarding@fifa.org

The members of the Safeguarding team speak several languages. However, you can request to have a translator or, if you are a member of a Team Delegation, you can seek the help of your Team Liaison Officer (TLO) or Team Safeguarding Welfare Officer (TSWO).

"Always on" reporting

FIFA provides a confidential, dedicated, highly secure and web-based whistleblowing system so that individuals can report any safeguarding concern. Users can attach supporting documentation and create an anonymous postbox that allows them to correspond with FIFA without submitting personal information. Fill out this form: