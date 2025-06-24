FIFA President Gianni Infantino lauds Welsh football’s “vibrant” growth, including historic strides for women

FIFA President Gianni Infantino praised Welsh football’s “vibrant” growth and emphasised the progress made by the nation’s women, in particular, following a meeting with recently elected Football Association of Wales (FAW) President Mike Jones. Mr Jones, who won appointment to the post on 18 June 2025 following a year of interim service, said the FAW is “creating some wonderful things that we’ve never achieved before,” following his audience with Mr Infantino, which took place during the third session of the FIFA Executive Football Summits 2025 in Miami, United States. Among those achievements was the election of Gail Powell to the new position of Female Vice President. Powell, who heads the South Wales Women & Girls League, will be the first woman to hold the VP title in FAW history. Both Mr Jones and Ms Powell assume office on 1 August 2025. “Football in Wales has been vibrant in recent years, and I have been particularly heartened to see the developments regarding women in football on and off the pitch,” Mr Infantino said. Ms Powell’s election occurred as the Wales women’s national team prepares for its first major tournament. The Dragons have qualified for the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 in Switzerland and will face the Netherlands, France and holders England in the group stage beginning 5 July. “The election of Gail Powell as the FAW’s first Female Vice President is a significant milestone – one that will also inspire more Welsh women to become involved in football governance – just as the country’s historic European Women’s Championship debut this summer will leave Welsh girls dreaming of playing on the global stage in the future,” Mr Infantino said.

That future includes the FIFA Women's World Cup 2035™, which is set to take place in the United Kingdom. Mr Infantino announced in April that England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales had submitted the “one valid bid” to host the competition. Over the short term, the FAW is focused on improving infrastructure and opportunity. The federation’s headquarters and training centre were upgraded with USD 4.25 million in funding from FIFA Forward, while USD 200,000 was approved this year for the FAW Girls Academy South and North as part of the FIFA Talent Development Scheme. “We think we’re progressive. We’re making massive governance changes,” Mr Jones said. “All that comes at a cost to us, but we believe the money is well spent. I think if we look at what we’re doing – we’re going next week to Switzerland for the first time with our women’s [team]. The amount of investment and things we’ve made into the women’s game is all paying off.” Meanwhile, after missing out on UEFA EURO 2024, the Welsh men have taken seven points from their first four qualifiers on the journey to the FIFA World Cup 2026™. Wales’ thrilling appearance at the 2022 final tournament in Qatar was their first in 64 years. “It’s about investing in the right places and ensuring that the future is rosy for us,” said Mr Jones, who’s been involved with FAW governance since earning a Council seat in 2014. Mr Infantino added, “Thanks to President Jones' constructive vision, experience, and love for the game, I am sure our collaboration will mean Welsh football history will soon see more fantastic landmarks, including appearances in more global FIFA events.”