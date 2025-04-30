Member Associations submit bidding agreements for 2031 and 2035 editions of FIFA Women’s World Cup™

U.S. Soccer Federation submits bidding agreement for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2031™

Bidding agreement submitted by The Football Association, the Irish Football Association, The Scottish Football Association and The Football Association of Wales for FIFA Women’s World Cup 2035™

FIFA to conduct thorough bidding processes, with hosts to be appointed by the FIFA Congress if hosting requirements are met

In line with the established timeline for the bidding processes for the 2031 and 2035 editions of the FIFA Women’s World Cup™, FIFA has received bidding agreements from the following Member Associations:

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2031™

U.S. Soccer Federation, which confirmed its interest in submitting a joint bid with other Concacaf Member Associations (to be confirmed in due course)

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2035™

The Football Association, the Irish Football Association, The Scottish Football Association and The Football Association of Wales

The bidding agreement provides bidders with information on the structure and content of the bid and the documents that are required to be submitted and ensures that the key principles of the bidding process – objectivity, transparency, integrity and commitment to human rights and sustainable event management – are observed.

Following a thorough evaluation process, FIFA will publish its evaluation reports and, should the hosting requirements be met, the Member Associations gathered at the FIFA Congress will appoint the hosts of the respective competitions in the second quarter of 2026.