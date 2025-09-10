CAFA Nations Cup concludes successful second edition with support from FIFA and President Gianni Infantino

FIFA provided funding, expertise and institutional support to growing tournament co-hosted by Uzbekistan and Tajikistan

Mr Infantino attended Monday’s final in Tashkent, where hosts Uzbekistan claimed their first regional title with an extra-time triumph over IR Iran

Two guest nations, India and Oman, played for third place as the six-member Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) seeks place on the world stage

Only one team would lift the trophy after the CAFA Nations Cup final, but it was significant that both countries competing in the 8 September showpiece had already qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026™. It was noteworthy that IR Iran and hosts Uzbekistan were vying for the title at Tashkent’s brand new Olympic City Stadium, a gleaming, 12,000-seat venue that welcomed athletes and spectators for the first time this month. And it was fitting that FIFA President Gianni Infantino was among the 11,842 in attendance, as FIFA’s support for the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 was testament to its expansive commitment to increasing opportunities and standards across the region.

Football in Central Asia is growing, and the second edition of the CAFA Nations Cup – the flagship tournament for men’s national teams organised by the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) – was an auspicious sign of things to come. “From a football perspective, Central Asian countries are still quite young. FIFA has been closely supporting Central Asia, which has led to the rapid development of football in our region,” Uzbekistan Football Association (UFA) Senior Vice President Ravshan Irmatov said. “Therefore, we would like to express our gratitude to FIFA President, Mr Gianni Infantino. We are participating in FIFA projects and plans aimed at developing modern football.” Uzbekistan earned the honours in Tashkent by defeating IR Iran 1-0 thanks to a header in the second period of extra time from defender Khojiakbar Alijonov. But Central Asian football itself was the long-term winner. The progress and potential were palpable as a new regional power lifted a new trophy in a new stadium before a boisterous, blue-clad crowd.

Founded in January 2015 and headquartered in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, CAFA comprises six nations and is the youngest of the Asian Football Confederation’s (AFC) five regional bodies. IR Iran and Afghanistan have been FIFA members since 1948, but the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan joined FIFA only in 1994, shortly after securing independence. Although football is popular across those newer nations, it has taken some time to establish the necessary technical and physical infrastructure. FIFA’s attention and investment, anchored by the FIFA Forward Programme and Football for Schools (F4S), have provided a critical boost.

CAFA Nations Cup concludes successful second edition with support from FIFA 02:05

“There is growing interest in football in Central Asia these days. We have many talented players here,” Turkmenistan coach Rovshen Meredov said. “Our region has a great potential that isn't fully developed yet. FIFA is going to play an important role in developing the game in this region,” On 1 September, FIFA announced its intention to support the biennial CAFA Nations Cup, which was co-hosted this year by Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. The effort is underpinned by Goal 7 of FIFA’s Strategic Objectives for the Global Game: 2023-2027, which includes a commitment to creating and maintaining new, high-quality international competitions, especially in areas of need.

“Tournaments like the CAFA Nations Cup offer teams valuable opportunities to compete and celebrate football,” FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström said. “FIFA is committed to supporting events like these, working together with our confederations, regional associations and FIFA Member Associations to look at ways of arranging more competitive matches between national teams and clubs within zones or region. FIFA is proud to stand alongside CAFA in making this tournament a platform for growth, passion and unforgettable moments.” The inaugural CAFA Nations Cup, staged in 2023 and won by IR Iran, followed the launch of a senior women’s tournament in 2018 and a full complement of youth events for men and women, including futsal.

“We had a dream to make it happen,” CAFA General Secretary Ulugbek Karimov said. “At that time, we didn’t have experience of conducting such kind of competition, but we had big ambitions – no money, but big dreams.” Just two years later, the tournament’s growth is measurable and impressive. India and Oman were included as guest participants, increasing the CAFA Nations Cup to eight teams and 14 matches while expanding its reach to the Middle East and South Asia – the guests played for the bronze medal on Monday in Hisor, Tajikistan, where India’s Blue Tigers prevailed on penalty kicks following a 1-1 draw. Matches were broadcast globally on FIFA+, FIFA’s streaming service.

“We had several improvements, especially in delivering this competition on the highest level for the teams and the fans. We made the stay of the teams more comfortable,” Karimov explained. The level of the hotels, the level of the stadiums is elevated. And… for the first time, we implemented the VAR system for the whole competition. “We have FIFA teams on site here in Tajikistan, in Uzbekistan, staff from FIFA’s competitions department, media and marketing department – (they) come here to share with us their expertise, their knowledge. So, it’s very important for us that FIFA is backing us up. It means that our competition is becoming part of the worldwide football ecosystem.”

The CAFA Nations Cup is at the forefront, and its increasing visibility and prestige inevitably will inspire players, coaches and administrators across the region. But it is not the only facet of Central Asian football that has earned its place in that aforementioned ecosystem. Years of careful cultivation and investment have laid a promising foundation, and progress is evident. Through 2026, FIFA Forward 3.0 will provide USD 5m per four-year cycle to zonal associations such as CAFA, assisting them in organising competitions, while the FIFA Talent Development Scheme and FIFA Women’s Football Development Programme also contribute to football’s regional development. Meanwhile, FIFA Forward funds and F4S target infrastructure and the grassroots. “At our National Football Centre, which benefits from the FIFA Forward Programme, we have renovated four football pitches, the stadium and dressing rooms, and upgraded all the lighting equipment for FIFA competitions, using USD 4.2m of FIFA funds,” Irmatov said, adding that Uzbekistan already has implemented F4S in 1,500 schools.

“FIFA’s (Forward) Programme was a huge support, as it allowed us to build the Technical Centre in Dushanbe. That was the place where our national team trained.” Tajikistan Football Federation (TFF) General Secretary Furkatzhon Akhmedzhanov said. “We work very closely with FIFA in terms of women’s and youth football. At the moment, the women’s football championship in Tajikistan is running across four age groups. In terms of youth football, we have several domestic championships that are supported by FIFA financially and according to its criteria. This year, we also launched the Football for Schools programme. I, personally, think that Football for Schools is one of FIFA’s most successful programmes because it has mass appeal.”

Kyrgyz Republic coach Urmat Abdukaimov said, “I think that the support from FIFA is extremely important. The support is huge. It has a significant impact not only on the development of football in our country, but across Central Asia as a whole. I think all the programmes and projects FIFA provides to our region are very significant. Firstly, they increase participation, with more people and children getting involved in football. This is the foundation (for football in our country).” Gradually, the investment is paying dividends. While IR Iran is a traditional Asian power, Team Melli (a semi-finalist) was joined in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup knockout rounds by Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. This year’s FIFA U-17 World Cup™ in Qatar will include Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. And on the women’s side, next year’s AFC Women's Asian Cup will feature Uzbekistan for the sixth time and IR Iran for the second.

But most significantly, after qualifying for the 2024 Olympic tournament in Paris, Uzbekistan took that long-awaited next step in June and booked passage alongside IR Iran to the FIFA World Cup 2026 in North America. After several near misses, the White Wolves finally will take their deserved place among football’s elite, attracting an unprecedented spotlight to CAFA’s four younger members, not to mention priceless inspiration. “In the last 10 years, I think the people are interested in football more than ever because I don’t think it’s a coincidence to qualify for the Olympic Games and the (FIFA) World Cup games. We came to it step by step. It’s the interest of the people and the interest of the youth,” Uzbekistan midfielder Abbosbek Fayzullaev said.

Karimov revealed that a CAFA club tournament is in the works and that in 2027, the organisation plans to take the Nations Cup to “the next level”. He said, “I would like to express my sincere gratitude for the ongoing support from FIFA, not only for this competition, but for the other competitions that we have received some funds from FIFA… It means a lot [to] us. It means that we are on the right track. It means that we are doing the right thing – for the football, for the fans.”