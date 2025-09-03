FIFA to support CAFA Nations Cup

FIFA announces new commitment to supporting the CAFA Nations Cup

Organised by the Central Asian Football Association, the 2025 edition is being hosted by Tajikistan and Uzbekistan and features eight teams

Two FIFA World Cup 2026™ participants taking part in the biennial championship

In line with its commitment to further facilitate meaningful matches at national-team and club level, FIFA has announced its support of the CAFA Nations Cup, the biennial international men's football championship of Central Asia.

Organised by the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA), Tajikistan and Uzbekistan are hosting the 2025 edition of the tournament, with a total of 14 matches culminating in the final which takes place in Tashkent on Monday, 8 September.

“Tournaments like the CAFA Nations Cup offer teams valuable opportunities to compete and celebrate football,” said FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström.

“FIFA is committed to supporting events like these, working together with our confederations, regional associations and FIFA Member Associations to look at ways of arranging more competitive matches between national teams and clubs within zones or regions. FIFA is proud to stand alongside CAFA in making this tournament a platform for growth, passion and unforgettable moments.”

Following its inaugural edition in 2023, the tournament has expanded to feature eight national teams, including six CAFA members and two guest associations.

As CAFA proudly celebrates its tenth anniversary, the latest iteration of the tournament is expected to draw extensive media coverage throughout Central Asia and beyond. Guest teams Oman and India expand the tournament’s reach across three key football markets - Central Asia, South Asia and the Middle East.

Co-hosts Uzbekistan, who recently qualified for their first ever FIFA World Cup, are joined by fellow qualifiers IR Iran, headlining the high level of competition at the tournament.

FIFA’s commitment to supporting the tournament moving forward is underpinned by Goal 7 of FIFA’s Strategic Objectives for the Global Game: 2023-2027, which declares a commitment to creating and maintaining new quality international tournaments, especially in areas where such opportunities are lacking.

Through to 2026, FIFA Forward 3.0 is set to provide USD 5 million annually to zonal associations such as CAFA to organise competitions for men, women and youth, while the FIFA Talent Development Scheme and FIFA Women’s Football Development Programme will continue contributing to the game’s growth in the region.