Brazil on top of world after inaugural FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup™ success

Seleção also retain top spot in year-end men’s ranking

December standings marked by impact of first-ever FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup™, won by Brazil in Philippines

FIFA’s commitment to growing game has resulted in record 286 women’s international futsal matches in 2025

Brazil have stretched their lead atop the FIFA Futsal Women’s World Ranking following their emphatic triumph at the FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup Philippines 2025™, which ran from 21 November until 7 December.

The Seleção won all six of their matches in the Philippines – scoring an impressive 32 goals and conceding just four along the way – and have claimed more ranking points (88.6) than anyone else in the standings since the last update. The newly crowned world champions now lead 2nd-ranked Spain, the bronze medallists, by just over 100 points. FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup™ runners-up Portugal remain in third position, while Argentina (4th, up 2) and Italy (5th, also up 2) have climbed into the top 5 after reaching the tournament’s knockout stage. Although there has been some movement within the top 10, no teams have broken into or dropped out of it.

The inaugural FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup represented a groundbreaking milestone in FIFA’s commitment to futsal, which has been anchored by more than USD 100 million in investment since 2016. These funds have been distributed both via the FIFA Forward Programme and to support the hosting of FIFA futsal competitions (including the USD 14 million received by the Philippine Football Federation). The first FIFA Futsal Women’s World Ranking was released in May 2024 and included 69 teams. The fifth and latest edition features 91 nations, making for an overall increase of more than 31%. Furthermore, there have been a record 286 official women’s futsal internationals played in 2025, including 80 since the last ranking came out in August.

The opportunities furnished by the sport’s dramatic expansion are embodied by Tanzania. The East Africans have soared eight spots to 74th after winning one of their group-stage games at the FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup, which they graced as the first Tanzanian team to qualify for any senior FIFA tournament. Tanzania’s climb is matched by Czechia, who have risen from 45th to 37th. Meanwhile, Morocco, who advanced to the World Cup quarter-finals before falling to Spain, have moved up seven berths to 24th. This caps a remarkable 12 months for the upwardly mobile Atlas Lionesses, who were ranked 65th at the end of 2024.

The year will conclude with Brazil also atop the FIFA Futsal Men’s World Ranking. The six-time world champions have extended their advantage slightly over 2nd-ranked Portugal and 3rd-ranked Spain, with the leading seven nations remaining unchanged. The only movement in the top 10 has seen Ukraine (now 8th) and Kazakhstan (now 9th) swap places, while further down, Poland (19th, up 3) and Vietnam (20th, up 6) have each entered the top 20 – in the Vietnamese’s case, for the first time.

A total of 230 men’s internationals have been staged worldwide since the last edition of the FIFA Futsal Men’s World Ranking was released, including qualifiers for the 2026 instalments of the AFC Futsal Asian Cup and the UEFA Futsal EURO. Five teams have improved their ranking by more than ten spots: Korea Republic (57th, up 16), Montenegro (78th, also up 16), Mozambique (85th, up 12), Denmark (61st, up 11) and Malaysia (70th, also up 11).