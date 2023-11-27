Shakira and Burna Boy team up to release Dai Dai, the Official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Song in support of FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund

Dai Dai brings together the global sounds and energy of Shakira and Burna Boy in a vibrant celebration of football, culture and unity

Royalties from the song will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund

The song is available now on all major streaming platforms

Today, excitement for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ continues to build with the release of Dai Dai, featuring Shakira and Burna Boy via Sony Music Latin. Available now on all major streaming platforms, the track captures the energy, passion and global spirit that will define the greatest show on earth.

Dai Dai will be the Official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Song in support of FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which aims to raise USD100 million by the end of the tournament to provide children around the world with access to quality education and football opportunities.

Shakira is partnering with Global Citizen and FIFA to provide access to education for children in underserved communities with Shakira’s royalties from Dai Dai being donated to the Education Fund, and Sony Music will match the first USD250,000 raised with a donation.