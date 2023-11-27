Shakira and Burna Boy team up to release Dai Dai, the Official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Song in support of FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund

Dai Dai brings together the global sounds and energy of Shakira and Burna Boy in a vibrant celebration of football, culture and unity
Royalties from the song will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund
The song is available now on all major streaming platforms
Today, excitement for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ continues to build with the release of Dai Dai, featuring Shakira and Burna Boy via Sony Music Latin. Available now on all major streaming platforms, the track captures the energy, passion and global spirit that will define the greatest show on earth.
Dai Dai will be the Official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Song in support of FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which aims to raise USD100 million by the end of the tournament to provide children around the world with access to quality education and football opportunities.
Shakira is partnering with Global Citizen and FIFA to provide access to education for children in underserved communities with Shakira’s royalties from Dai Dai being donated to the Education Fund, and Sony Music will match the first USD250,000 raised with a donation.
Shakira will also co-headline the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Final Halftime Show on Sunday, 19 July. Marking a historic first for the FIFA World Cup™, the final will feature a halftime show, bringing together global artists for a singular moment at the intersection of sport, culture, and purpose, to support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.
Following the release of Lighter, Por Ella, Echo and Illuminate, the Official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Album will continue to unfold in the upcoming weeks, with additional singles set to be released as anticipation for the tournament continues to build. Featuring artists from across continents, genres and cultures, the growing soundtrack reflects the global spirit and diversity of the FIFA World Cup™, bringing fans together through the universal languages of music and football.