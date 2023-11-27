Madonna, Shakira and BTS to co-headline historic FIFA World Cup 2026™ Final Halftime Show

First-ever halftime performance at a FIFA World Cup™ final to be curated by Chris Martin of Coldplay

Produced by Global Citizen the show supports the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund

Landmark moment will unite football, music and social impact on the world’s biggest stage

For the first time ever, football, music and social impact will come together as the greatest show on earth reaches its pinnacle.

FIFA and Global Citizen today announced that Madonna, Shakira and BTS will co-headline the historic FIFA World Cup 2026™ Final Halftime Show, taking place on Sunday, 19 July at New York New Jersey Stadium. The performance will be curated by Chris Martin of Coldplay and broadcast live to millions of fans around the world.

The FIFA World Cup 2026™ Final Halftime Show will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, an initiative aiming to raise USD 100 million to expand access to quality education and football opportunities for children worldwide. More than USD 30 million has already been raised, with momentum continuing to build as USD 1 from every ticket sold to FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches will be donated to support social projects all over the world.

"Madonna, Shakira and BTS are global icons whose music transcends borders and generations, and we are proud to welcome them to the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show curated by Chris Martin of Coldplay,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

"As the world comes together for the biggest match in football on 19 July 2026 in New York New Jersey, this historic show will also shine a light on a greater purpose by supporting the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund and our shared mission to expand access to quality education and football opportunities for children worldwide. It will be a celebration of football, unity and shared humanity that will resonate far beyond the final whistle.”

Characters from Sesame Street and The Muppets, who for generations have brought joyful learning to children around the world, will be part of the show. Their inclusion reinforces the purpose of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Final Halftime Show to ensure children around the world have access to quality education.

The FIFA World Cup 2026™ Final Halftime Show is being produced by Global Citizen in partnership with Live Nation and Done + Dusted. In a short film announcing the performers, Coldplay’s Chris Martin unveiled the star-studded lineup and said that the show will be “all about togetherness… and everyone’s invited.”

“Performing at the World Cup final in support of the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund is deeply meaningful to me. Without education, children are denied opportunity before they even have a chance. Every child deserves access to a quality learning — because education expands possibilities and creates lasting change,” said Madonna.

“I’ve spent my life doing two things — making songs and building schools. At the FIFA World Cup, those two paths come together. Standing alongside Madonna and BTS, I’ll be performing “Dai Dai”, the song I created for this World Cup and for the kids around the world we will reach with the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund. My hope is that on the world’s biggest stage, the importance of investing in children’s education steals the show!” said Shakira, FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund Board member.

“Music is the universal language of hope and harmony, and we’re honored to celebrate that power at the World Cup by connecting with millions of viewers around the world in support of children’s education,” said BTS.

Earlier this week, FIFA and Global Citizen announced the first group of organisations to receive grants from the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, supporting programmes that provide access to education and football for children in underserved communities across 10 countries.

“The FIFA World Cup is the most unifying event on Earth. Together with FIFA and our curator Chris Martin of Coldplay, we wanted to create the first halftime moment in history focused on leaving a lasting legacy for children worldwide,” said Hugh Evans, Co-Founder & CEO, Global Citizen. “By bringing together the world’s greatest artists, football, and a shared commitment to education, we have an opportunity to turn a defining cultural moment into enormous impact through the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund. My hope is that in a decade from now, we will see millions of lives impacted, because of this historic moment.”

By supporting proven, community-led models that combine education, sport and local engagement, the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund seeks to broaden access to learning, improve educational outcomes, and create pathways to opportunity for children in some of the world’s most underserved communities. More information on the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund and the inaugural grantees is available on globalcitizen.org/education-fund-grantees.

The non-fiduciary FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund advisory board includes FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Global Citizen Co-Founder and CEO Hugh Evans, Colombian singer-songwriter Shakira, Australian actor Hugh Jackman, US businesswoman and entrepreneur Ivanka Trump, Canadian singer-songwriter TheWeeknd, UStennis great Serena Williams, Brazilian football legend Kaká, and co-president of Bank of America Jim DeMare.