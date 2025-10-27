FIFA and Global Citizen announce advisory board for the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund

Launched earlier this year, the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund aims to raise USD 100 million to expand access to education and football of children worldwide

FIFA and Global Citizen today announced the formation of the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund Advisory Board, marking a major milestone in the initiative’s mission to raise USD 100 million to expand access to education and football for children worldwide.

The non-fiduciary advisory board brings together leaders from sport, entertainment, business and philanthropy. Spearheaded by FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Global Citizen Co-Founder and CEO Hugh Evans, the globally minded and representative board includes Australian actor Hugh Jackman, US businesswoman and entrepreneur Ivanka Trump, Canadian singer-songwriter The Weeknd, Colombian singer-songwriter Shakira, US tennis great Serena Williams, Brazilian football legend Kaká, and co-president of Bank of America Jim DeMare. The board will provide strategic guidance to maximise the fund’s reach and impact.

“Football unites the world, and today we are harnessing that unity to make a lasting impact beyond the pitch,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “Together with Global Citizen, we are proud to launch the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund Advisory Board and welcome an extraordinary group of leaders and founding contributions toward our goal of raising USD 100 million for children’s education and football worldwide. We are transforming the world’s game into a force for opportunity, hope, and learning for millions of children.”

Launched earlier this year, the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund will expand access to quality education and football development for children globally. Half of the funds raised will support grassroots education programmes in more than 200 countries, while the other half will be allocated to the FIFA Football for Schools Programme, which is delivered in partnership with UNESCO and promotes practical skills, education and community development through football.

Organisations providing access to education and sport for children in underserved communities around the world are now invited to apply for grants of up to USD 250,000 from the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund. The first round of grantees will be announced in early 2026. To apply, visit globalcitizen.org/education-fund-apply.

Hugh Evans, Co-founder & CEO of Global Citizen commented: “Education is not charity – it is the single most powerful investment we can make to end extreme poverty in our lifetime. That’s why, in partnership with FIFA, we launched the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, and with our advisory board independently overseeing its distribution, we will ensure maximum impact globally. Together with our founding donors, partners and early contributors, through the Global Citizen Festival campaign, we have raised over $30 million so far, which will help ensure more underserved children have access to the books, classrooms, and skills they need to break the cycle of poverty.”

Colombian singer and songwriter Shakira added: “I'm excited about joining the FIFA Global Citizen Fund Advisory Board, to focus on education, a cause I have dedicated my life to. We will be working internationally with FIFA and specifically in Colombia along with my Pies Descalzos Foundation—who have built 20 schools in Colombia—on fundraising initiatives to expand programs that ensure access to quality education and long-term academic success for our children.”

In expanding the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, founding donors – including Bank of America, the Official Bank Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 26™, which will also serve as the bank of record for the Fund – have already made substantial contributions, demonstrating strong early momentum. Further pledges are expected from philanthropies, corporations and individuals in the months leading up to the FIFA World Cup™ Final in July 2026.

Jim DeMare, Co-President of Bank of America said: “Bank of America is proud and excited to become a founding donor and the Bank of Record for the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, further building on our role as Official Bank Sponsor of FIFA World Cup 26. Sport brings people together - children, communities, and nations. FIFA and Global Citizen are great partners to use that power to address global learning challenges and opportunities.”

Last month, at the Global Citizen Festival held in Central Park, New York City, it was announced that the Fund has mobilised USD 30 million through contributions from founding donors and proceeds generated by global entertainment and sporting events, including the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ in the United States. These diverse funding streams mark an important step towards delivering meaningful, long-term change in providing education and opportunities for children worldwide.

Building on the precedent set at this year’s FIFA Club World Cup 2025, it has been confirmed that the initiative of donating USD 1 from every ticket sold to the Fund will be extended to FIFA World Cup 26 matches, ensuring that every supporter’s participation directly contributes to advancing global education.

Brazilian football legend Kaká said: "I have seen first-hand the power that football has to create opportunities for children all around the world, and it is critical that we continue to further this work. I have taken part in the FIFA Football for Schools programme since its inception, have experienced on the ground how powerful it is, and I'm passionate about the possibilities that come from combining football and education. The FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund can be a key to further the role that our game has in helping children to become the best human beings they can be.”