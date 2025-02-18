FIFA World Cup 26™ and FIFA World Cup 2030™ tender processes begin in several European markets

Media rights tenders for numerous European nations now open

Tender processes include rights to the next two FIFA World Cups™, with the deadline for submissions for all markets at 11:00 CET on Tuesday 25 March 2025

Armenia, Azerbaijan, Estonia, Georgia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta and Ukraine are covered in latest FIFA media rights tender

FIFA has launched invitations to tender (ITT) for the media rights to the FIFA World Cup 26™ and FIFA World Cup 2030™ in several European markets.

The tender processes include media rights in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Estonia, Georgia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta and Ukraine, all of which are covered in latest FIFA media rights tender, with each market being sold as an individual tender.

Entities wishing to participate in the tender processes can request the relevant ITT(s) by e-mailing FWC26-media-rights@fifa.org. The bid submission deadline is 11:00 CET on Tuesday 25 March 2025.

The FIFA World Cup 26 will be the 23rd edition of the competition and will be jointly hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States. Featuring a record 48 teams (including 16 from Europe), 16 Host Cities and three host countries, the tournament will feature an unprecedented 104 matches, uniting the globe through football in June and July 2026.

Meanwhile, in December, all 211 FIFA Member Associations convened virtually at an Extraordinary FIFA Congress where Morocco, Portugal and Spain were appointed as the hosts of the FIFA World Cup 2030™, with three centenary celebration matches to be held in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay (one in each country).

The tender processes will allow FIFA to select the entity, or entities, best placed to secure the required transmission and programming commitments to achieve FIFA’s objective of reaching the widest possible audience while providing a high-quality viewing experience for fans.