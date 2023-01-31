CAS Football Legal Aid Fund launched and funded by FIFA

As part of the recently signed agreement between FIFA and the International Council for Arbitration for Sport (ICAS) for the 2023-2026, FIFA and the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) have established a specific legal aid fund for football (the FIFA-CAS Football Legal Aid Fund - FLAF), in order to provide assistance to football stakeholders appealing cases before the CAS. The FLAF, which will begin operating as from 1 February 2023, is the first such fund exclusively dedicated to football-related matters, either at national or international level. It ensures that CAS proceedings involving the FLAF will: