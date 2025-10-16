FIFA launches fourth edition of Diploma in Football Law

Following the success of the three previous editions, has launched the fourth instalment of its Diploma in Football Law . As was the case in the programme’s previous iterations, the FIFA Diploma in Football Law 2026-2027 is designed for sports legal executives seeking to upgrade their knowledge with a view to furthering their careers, while receiving a comprehensive overview of the latest football law rules and trends from experts who are active across the industry.

Aligned with FIFA’s vision of making football truly global and uniting the world through the beautiful game, the FIFA Diploma in Football Law aims to provide sports legal executives working at FIFA Member Associations, confederations, leagues, clubs, players’ and agents’ unions, and private practices from all around the globe with a working knowledge of the latest and most relevant aspects in the legal field. The diploma, which comprises five modules, is to be held in five locations worldwide over a 12-month period, with each module lasting four days. The application and further details regarding the fourth edition of the FIFA Diploma in Football Law can be found here, the application will close on 15 January 2026. Module 1: Introduction to Football Law Miami (United States), 12-15 May 2026 Provides an overview of the legal framework governing football, including key principles and the role of various governing bodies in the game Module 2: FIFA Transfer Regulations (I) Asunción (Paraguay), 15-18 September 2026 Covers the basics of FIFA’s transfer regulations, focusing on the dispute resolution system and player-club matters, such as the signing and breach of contracts, registration issues and national-team topics