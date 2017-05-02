Introduction
La technologie sur la ligne de but est un système permettant de déterminer instantanément si le ballon a entièrement franchi la ligne de but.
L’International Football Association Board (IFAB) exige que la technologie sur la ligne de but ne perturbe pas le jeu. Par conséquent, le système a été conçu de manière à ce que seuls les arbitres reçoivent un signal pour leur indiquer si le ballon a entièrement franchi la ligne de but.
The information is transmitted within one second which ensures an immediate response from the referee. Due to this design there are no stoppages or other forms of interference in the game. The match officials are the only ones to receive the signal on their watches. Unless there is a conscious choice by the competition organiser to show a replay, the information is only available to the referee and helps in challenging situations.