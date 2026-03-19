FIFA launches fifth edition of Executive Programme in Sports Arbitration

Programme offers guide to proceedings before Court of Arbitration for Sport

Led by experts in sports law and arbitration, participants engage in interactive sessions, real‑world case studies and peer discussions

Three-module course to kick off in Miami in October

FIFA has launched the fifth edition of its Executive Programme in Sports Arbitration, which provides participants with a theoretical and practical guide to proceedings before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Aimed at in-house legal counsel at the confederations, FIFA Member Associations, clubs, leagues and player unions, as well as lawyers with an interest in sports law, the FIFA Executive Programme in Sports Arbitration draws on the institution’s vast experience of CAS cases.

Indeed, FIFA boasts greater experience than any other international sports organisation in dealing with CAS procedures. World football’s governing body has been involved in thousands of cases across the whole spectrum of legal disputes, including cases relating to anti-doping, contractual and disciplinary matters.

The programme offers a practical, tailored learning method, backed up by theory and research that focuses primarily on proceedings before CAS, as well as exploring the arbitration models of other sports bodies. It consists of three modules, each lasting four days, which will take place in Miami, Buenos Aires and Zurich between this October and next April.

The programme will provide participants with:

an in-depth analysis of the various types of CAS procedures and leading cases;

practical guidance about resolving disputes before CAS;

an introduction to other arbitration models in sport; and

the opportunity to participate in mock hearings based on leading CAS cases.

The modules will be delivered by FIFA staff, independent lawyers and CAS arbitrators, as well as in-house general counsel and executives from football institutions. Information about the application process, which opens on Monday 23 March and will close on 17 May, can be found at legal.fifa.com.