FIFA Member Associations in Focus (May 2025)

FIFA Talent Development Scheme continues to make meaningful impacts across FIFA Member Associations

FIFA is providing financial and logistical support to its 211 Member Associations (MAs) through various programmes. We take a look at the extraordinary work that FIFA's MAs have been doing in recent weeks to promote, strengthen and make football truly global.

FIFA Congress: Historic event in Paraguay

At the 75th FIFA Congress in Asunción - the first meeting of FIFA's supreme legislative body in Paraguay - FIFA President Gianni Infantino emphasised the enormous importance of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ for football worldwide. "Everything goes back into football: prize money to the clubs and solidarity contributions to club football around the world," said the FIFA President in his address to the Congress. "My thanks also go to all those who contribute to this success: the confederations, the associations, the leagues, the clubs, the players, the European Club Association and its president - to all those who share our vision of global club competition, because not only the national teams but also the clubs should have the opportunity to shine on a world stage, to invest and to become better and bigger around the world."

The FIFA Congress was also informed about the implementation of the global motion against racism, which was unanimously adopted at last year's 74th FIFA Congress.

FIFA Talent Development Scheme

Uganda continues its work with FIFA's Talent Development Scheme with Northern regional trials held to identify emerging talent. As part of this ongoing collaboration between the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) and FIFA's Global Football Development Department, two high-level courses focusing on elite youth coaching and elite youth goalkeeper coaching were held at the FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru from 18 to 22 May 2025. A total of 48 participants - 24 in goalkeeper training and 24 in coaching - benefited from the expert-led courses. On Wednesday 14 May 2025, a six-man FUFA technical team arrived in the Northern Region at Otino Wa Comprehensive SS to conduct a two-day scouting trial training. The aim of the exercise was to assess 324 talented boys and girls selected by FUFA's G4 scouts from across the region. The most promising players will be accepted into elite training programmes at the Regional Schools of Excellence and other development initiatives, including the National Academy.

Talent development programme also shines in Honduras

The Honduran Football Federation (FFH) celebrated the successful conclusion of the national U-13 tournament for girls, an important initiative to promote young talent in the country. The tournament, organised by the FFH's Development Department in close collaboration with FIFA's Talent Development Programme (TDS), was characterised by a high level of competition, enthusiasm in the stands and impeccable organisation down to its very foundations.

The final round of the event was attended by numerous representatives of the authorities, underlining the commitment to the project. Among those in attendance were Gerardo Ramos, FFH Development Director, Jorge Jiménez, FIFA Development Advisor for Concacaf, and Carlo Cataldo, FIFA Talent Development Expert, as well as other personalities from Honduran football. Their participation reaffirms the institutional support for these youth academies.

With a total of 160 matches throughout the competition, the tournament represents significant progress and consolidates a fundamental strategy for the future of the sport in Honduras.

Football for Schools in Ecuador

Thanks to the Football for Schools programme launched by FIFA, 15,500 footballs were distributed to schools, neighbourhood and district leagues throughout Ecuador.

The Football for Schools programme, run by FIFA together with UNESCO, supports the development and promotion of around 700 million children. The programme combines football and education, encourages children to learn for life through playful football exercises, teaches life skills through football and thus contributes to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and other priority goals. The programme is also aligned with global sport, education and health strategies.

Inaugural World Football Week celebrations

FIFA launched World Football Week from 21-25 May 2025, an inaugural week of festivities to celebrate football’s unique ability to connect people across places, cultures and languages. Under the theme 'Together, We Are Stronger,' individuals, teams, and organisations around the world are invited to play, watch, and celebrate football, highlighting the strength which exists in unity.

A full week of activities was undertaken, with FIFA's support. This global celebration emphasised the power of football to unite people from diverse backgrounds. It was the first time FIFA World Football Week was held globally with celebrations taking place across all continents.

FIFA has assembled a digital toolkit for MAs, clubs, sports centres and community groups at all levels, with guidance on how to successfully deliver local events with Member Associations showing their creativity and commitment in organising and delivering festivals and events which combined sports, education, entertainment, and community collaboration.

FIFA Connect workshop in Nepal

Nepali football administrators gathered in Kathmandu in May for a one-day FIFA Connect Workshop for the member districts of the All Nepal Football Association (ANFA). The interactive workshop explained the process of how the FIFA Connect Programme provides a unique FIFA ID code for every individual who has a role in the football organisation. This code is essentially a digital football passport number and has the information and history of each stakeholder and provides key statistics.

History made in Australia

Emma Kocbek became the first female on-field official appointed to the A-League Men's Grand Final. Earlier in the season, Kocbek was part of the first all-female Match Officials Panel to officiate an A-League Men's match.

Driving modern refereeing in Oceania

FIFA continued its mission to modernise referee development with a five-day instructors’ course for MA leaders across the Oceania region. Led by FIFA instructor Lim Kee Chong, the course brought together 20 participants who enjoyed sessions on and off the pitch.

Oceania also hosted the region's first VAR course in Auckland this month with attendees based at the OFC Academy between May 25-31. The course followed the pivotal FIFA Individual VAR Kick-off meeting in December 2024, laying down the foundations for bring modern refereeing technology to Oceania.

Jamie Cross, VAR manager at OFC, anticipates that the training will help Oceania's officials not just in a domestic sense but also when it comes to participation on a wider international platform.

"It brings OFC in line with the rest of the world in the technology side of the game," said Cross. "Our match officials are now operating and controlling matches in line with other competitions worldwide and when they get the opportunity to go to FIFA tournaments they have exposure to the VAR process and procedures."

FIFA qualified OFC referees Beth Rattray and Veer Singh both welcomed the intense training programme. "It is an awesome opportunity to be part of the first VAR course," said Rattray. "It is a really important part of us developing as match officials especially going further on the international stage."

"It is about the entire performance of the refereeing team," said Singh. "It is a great tool to help us get decisions right."

Football for all

FIFA continues to celebrate accessibility and inclusiveness with football a game for all to enjoy.

Through the FIFA Inclusivity Programme, FIFA offers its member associations investment to ensure that everyone who wants to play can do so, regardless of disability or mobility.